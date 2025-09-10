Stacey Solomon fears she's 'going through early menopause' age 35

Stacey opened up about her fertility fears. Picture: BBC/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Mother-of-five Stacey Solomon, 35, confessed she was battling snappy moods and extreme exhaustion as she opened up about her fresh fertility concerns.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon has shared her fears that she is going through early menopause, highlighting a string of tell-tale signs to her family in a candid conversation.

The mother-of-five, 35, explained she had been facing mood swings and extreme fatigue in recent months, opening up about the difficulties to her sister and husband Joe Swash.

She revealed her fertility worries during the second series of her BBC reality TV show Stacey & Joe, which returned to screens on Tuesday night.

In the first episode of the new season, she was filmed chatting to her older sibling Jemma and later sought the advice of her personal physiologist as she admitted her tolerance was at an "all time low".

The presenter described the symptoms she had been battling. Picture: BBC

"I think I'm going through the menopause, I'm perimenopausal, I'm so snappy and tired. I wake up tired, I have eight hours' sleep and I wake up and I'm exhausted," she said to Jemma.

"On mum's side the menopause came early so we're likely to go through it early too."

While her symptoms seemed textbook, her sister reminded her that they both suffer from hypochondria and Stacey's exhaustion could just be down to her busy lifestyle at Pickle Cottage.

Jemma joked: "You've got to remember you have 18 children, 17 dogs, 45 chickens, you work full-time, you have a busy life."

The Sort Your Life Out star replied: "If you could test tolerance mine would be at its all time low.

"If I am going through the menopause and that's it, no more children for me, then I think I will open an animal sanctuary."

Read more: Stacey Solomon quits Loose Women after 13 years

The telly star confided in her sister Jemma. Picture: BBC

Seeking reassurance from a medical professional in one heartfelt scene, Stacey sat down with Dr Olly for a frank conversation about her health concerns.

She told him: "I feel like I'm drying out. I think my ovaries are pruned and they have said goodbye.

"All my friends on Loose Women talk about it all the time. Some things I can't relate to. But I do think that as I get older I do get more agitated."

After the crisis meeting, Stacey spoke about how having children had heightened her hypochondria, which kicked when she became a mum for the first time aged 17.

She told the camera: "My health anxiety started when I had Zach. I think when you have kids you start to recognise your own mortality.

"Meeting Olly and having that friend that can go down the rabbit hole with you has really helped."

The mum-of-five shared her fears with Dr Olly. Picture: BBC

Despite her fears, a source recently claimed that Stacey and Joe aren't ruling out baby number seven.

The celebrity couple already share three children, Rex, six, Rose, three, and Belle, two, who live alongside Stacey's two sons Zach, 17, and Leighton, 13, from previous relationships, and Joe's son Harry, 18, whose mum is the soap actor's ex Emma Sophocleous.

Stacey and Joe have a blended family of six children. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

An insider told The Mirror: "No one would be surprised if baby number seven came along. A baby is never off the table.

"They've both got so much love to give and Joe is the best, most hands-on dad.

"They would have another baby if the time was right, but their lives are so busy.

"They've talked about Joe having a vasectomy but even then they've joked about it being reversible. No one would be surprised if a number seven came along."