Stacey Solomon reveals transformation of Pickle Cottage ahead of wedding

Ahead of her wedding day, Stacey Solomon has shown off her incredible Pergola design.

In just a matter of hours, Stacey Solomon will be walking down the aisle to marry her fiancé Joe Swash.

And the Loose Women presenter has been busy transforming the garden of her home into the perfect venue.

Taking to Instagram, she showed off a white pergola in the grounds of Pickle Cottage with pink flowers dangling from the edges.

There is also a comfortable seating area for guests and a fireplace in the outdoor lounge area.

Stacey Solomon has transformed her garden. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon has made a sign for her wedding. Picture: Instagram

She captioned the post: "A little Pergola Wedding glow up. When I went on my hen do to Greece I fell in love with the bougainvillea and all of the white walls and beautiful surroundings.

“We want to have a family breakfast after the wedding under the pergola 🥹 so, we decided to paint the pergola white and @emlouflowers found the most perfect pink flowers and we spent yesterday making our Greek wedding breakfast set up come true 🥹🌺🌸

“Happy Thursday Everyone ❤️ Hope you’ve had a lovely Thursday. Lots of love 🌺 Can’t Wait For This Breakfast 😭.”

Stacey’s best friend Sophie Hinchliffe was quick to comment, writing: "Just beautiful and ready for the most beautiful day xx."

Jake Quickenden said: "Looks amazing," while another follower added: "Wow Stacey so beautiful!! 💕🌺".

This comes after Stacey transformed a mirror she already had into a heartwarming welcome sign to greet guests at the nuptials on Sunday, July 24.

The round mirror had an-symmetric wooden frame with the words: “Welcome to the wedding of Stacey & Joe forever”.

Stacey has also been making the final preparations at her Essex home, with the help of her kids Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, Rex, three, and Rose.

Stacey Solomon has made personalised goody bags. Picture: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star shared a clip of herself putting together the personalised 'Little Pickle Activity Packs', with the caption: "Finished my voice over then I had a long meeting! Finally all done so I’m sitting by the pool making little activity packs for the pickles at the wedding."

In another recent video, Stacey revealed she was making daughter Rose's dress from her own cut-offs and filmed her adorable customised shoes.

