Inside Stacey Solomon's baby girl's nursery complete with stunning pink flower wall

Stacey Solomon has showed off the incredible transformation of her nursery for her little girl.

Stacey Solomon has showed fans the inside of her new baby girl's nursery, which is complete with an incredible pink flower wall.

The Loose Women star, 31, who is expecting the newest addition to her family towards the end of next month, posted a series of photos of the new and transformed room to Instagram.

Alongside the snaps, she wrote: "To my Darling daughter, I’ve loved every single second of making this special place for you. My whole heart, and soul is in this room and I would do it all again if I could.

"I can not wait to bring you home here and show you everything. I can not wait to hold you, cuddle you, sing to you, feed you and put you to bed in here. I’m so proud of everything in here and it’s been the best feeling making it and I’ll miss being covered in pink paint 😂 We can not wait to see you little one. To the moon and stars and back again princess, we love you. 💕".

The gorgeous room includes a pink-panelled wall, a crib with a flower cushion inside, and a pink arm chair for Stacey to sit on during those long nights up with the newborn.

Stacey previously opened up about not being as active on Instagram as usual while pregnant, saying: "I feel like I'm really just rubbish at the moment.

"I remember when I used to be really good at Instagram and I used to have really good days.

"Now I feel like I'm constantly chasing my tail and trying to get my work commitments in and be with the boys as much as possible."