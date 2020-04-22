Fans go wild as Stanley Tucci makes perfect Negroni in 'sexiest video ever'

Actor Stanley Tucci has revealed how to make the perfect Negroni in this 'enchanting' video.

Stanley Tucci is spending his time in lockdown wisely, as he’s shown the world how to make the perfect negroni.

In a video shared on his Instagram, the Devil Wears Prada and Captain America actor agrees to create his wife - Felicity Blunt - a cocktail.

And while we’re all keen to try out Stanley’s impressive negroni recipe this weekend, the smooth jazz music and his soothing voice have gained a lot of attention.

The three-minute clips sees him calmly walking viewers through the steps, which requires some ice, a double shot of gin (or vodka), a shot of sweet vermouth, and a shot of Campari.

Stanley Tucci made the perfect Negroni. Picture: Instagram

He gets to work by adding ice and the gin to a cocktail shaker, followed by a high quality vermouth and the Campari.

All the ingredients are shaken and poured into a coupe glass and after finishing it off with a quick squeeze of an orange, Stanley gives it a quick sip before offering it to his wife to try.

The 59-year-old simply captioned the video with the words: “Drink up!”

Read More: David Attenborough and Danny Dyer give free Geography and History lessons during lockdown

Stanley’s mixology lesson received a lot of social media comments, with many calling it ‘soothing’ and ‘enchanting’.

“I could watch him talk about paint dry 😍,” said one follower, while a second wrote: “I never realised how sexy Stanley Tucci is until right now!!”

I never realized how damn sexy Stanley Tucci is until right now!! — Jen (@JenniWeiland4) April 21, 2020

I. Love. Stanley. Tucci.



On some(most) days after we finished filming on the first Captain America movie, Stanley would make us martinis in his trailer.



He’s an absolute gem. However cool, fun, witty, and charming you think he is, double it and you’re halfway there. https://t.co/mEJzuV8oAH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 21, 2020

And a third added: "May this video of Stanley Tucci doing a cocktail masterclass be a blessing upon your twitter feed."

Fellow actor Chris Evans, even tweeted: “I. Love. Stanley. Tucci. On some(most) days after we finished filming on the first Captain America movie, Stanley would make us martinis in his trailer.

Read More: Peter Andre's daughter Princess stuns fans with incredible singing voice

"He's an absolute gem. However cool, fun, witty, and charming you think he is, double it and you're halfway there."

Oscar-nominated actor Stanley is also a cookbook author, so he knows a fair bit about recipes.

Stanley Tucci and his wife Felicity Blunt. Picture: PA Images

He is married to literary agent Felicity Blunt, 39, the elder sister of actress Emily Blunt – who starred alongside Stanley in The Devil Wears Prada.

Felicity and Stanley tied the knot in 2012 and live in Barnes in south-west London.

They have two children together – four-year-old son Matteo Oliver and one-year-old daughter Emilia Giovanna.

Stanley is also a father to three children from his first marriage to Kathryn Spath-Tucci, who died in 2009.

Now Read: Boyzone's Shane Lynch splits from wife Sheena after they were 'at each other's throats' in lockdown