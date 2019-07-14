BBC Breakfast's Steph McGovern 'expecting first child' with girlfriend

BBC Breakfast presenter Steph McGovern is pregnant with her first child, according to reports.

The popular TV journalist, 37, is allegedly "thrilled" to be expecting a baby with her TV exec girlfriend.

The Sun on Sunday revealed that Steph shared the happy news with her family and friends, telling loved ones she's "due in November".

Last night, a source told the paper: "Steph and her girlfriend are absolutely thrilled.

"Everyone at the Beeb is delighted too — she is one of the most popular faces on and off the red sofa.

"But she won’t be doing any magazine shoots any time soon — she values her privacy too much."

The insider also explained the first-time expectant mum was ill during the first few months of her pregnancy, explaining she “suffered really badly with morning sickness in the early days, before anybody knew”.

“She was sick recently, just seconds before going on air.”

Good morning from the @BBCBreakfast sofa. Just waiting for Charlie’s coffee to kick in 🤣 pic.twitter.com/79KdSOdB6X — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) July 11, 2019

The award-winning presenter famously denied she was expecting a child only 18 months ago after fans took to social media to congratulate her following a string paparazzi photos.

Addressing the rumours at the time, she joked: "For those who are congratulating me on my 'pregnancy'. I am not 'with child', I am 'with pot belly'," followed by a pig emoji.

She later explained she simply brushed off negative tweets and decided not to let the comments get to her, adding: "I’d definitely be in the wrong job if I got offended by comments like that.

“Even my own auntie asked me once if I was pregnant after seeing me on the telly — that’s just life on camera.”

She continued: "I just decided to tweet a reply about it because I’d had a run of a few celebratory tweets and I wanted to clarify I wasn’t and get in there before my boss started arranging my maternity cover!"

Steph is currently filming brand new series, Easy Ways To Live Well, alongside Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, which looks at all manner of ways to stay healthy, including during pregnancy.

She will also star in new series Shop Well For Less with Alex Jones, which kicks off on Wednesday 24th July at 8pm on BBC One.