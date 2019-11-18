Stephanie Davis reveals she has autism in emotional YouTube video

The former Hollyoaks star has opened up about her diagnosis in a video posted to Twitter.

Stephanie Davis has revealed that she has autism in a video posted to her Twitter page.

Read more: Coronation Street's Beverley Callard reveals she's QUIT soap after 30 years as Liz McDonald

In a Twitter thread before posting the clip, Steph told her followers she was going to speak publicly about a 'recent diagnosis' - and also thanked her friends and family for support.

So,I’ve started a new blog on YouTube. To talk about one of my recent diagnosis. I feel really nervous about this, I’m at the moment trying to get to know my self for the first time ever. It’s like the jigsaw pieces have finally fitted together. For all my life I’ve never felt — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) November 18, 2019

She tweeted: "So,I’ve started a new blog on YouTube. To talk about one of my recent diagnosis. I feel really nervous about this, I’m at the moment trying to get to know my self for the first time ever. It’s like the jigsaw pieces have finally fitted together. For all my life I’ve never felt...

"Like I’ve fitted in. People say to me why share everything, but I feel like, what’s the point in going through everything I have if I can’t share it when I KNOW it will help others? I’ve already helped so many with my experiences in life and I feel like that’s my calling.

Read more: Declan Donnelly reveals daughter Isla is behind nasty arm injury as I’m A Celebrity viewers worry about host

Like I’ve fitted in. People say to me why share everything, but I feel like, what’s the point in going through everything I have if I can’t share it when I KNOW it will help others? I’ve already helped so many with my experiences in life and I feel like that’s my calling. — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) November 18, 2019

"It takes guts to be this open. I guess my mum & dad and family know that I’ll always do what I can to help people, always, they know I’m not ashamed of what I’ve gone through or talking about it & they respect that I want to be so open and honest. I guess that’s what makes me..Me..."

It takes guts to be this open. I guess my mum & dad and family know that I’ll always do what I can to help people, always, they know I’m not ashamed of what I’ve gone through or talking about it & they respect that I want to be so open and honest. I guess that’s what makes me..Me — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) November 18, 2019

She then posted a video titled: "I Have High Functioning Autism. This Is Me."

I’m also so thankful to my family and brothers and friends as being so honest means they have to know people know about my struggles too. But there proud of me. And I love how much they support me. So, this is my first video about my first diagnosis. I don’t know if I’m ready to — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) November 18, 2019

In the clip, she said: "I just like to reach out to people, like minded people who can give me a bit of advice. I'm only human and I have things that I need help with too.

"I've been diagnosed with a few mental health issues, I'm not ready to talk about them all yet. I don't know if I ever will be. I can't make decisions for myself so i texted me mum and asked if I should do it or not. She told me to sleep on it. I feel like I've thought about it for a while, I feel like it really helps me."

"When I first got told about this I thought that's not me. But actually this is me. It makes so much sense to me.

"I have high functioning autism. When I see my guy who helped me and told me the things I have. It's me down to a t, it's crazy. I guess I just went under the radar with this, but it explained a lot to me."

You can watch the full clip below:

NOW READ:

Strictly’s Michelle Visage slams James Jordan after 'fake crying' claims in brutal spat