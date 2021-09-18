Who is Strictly's AJ Odudu? Age, job and Instagram revealed

AJ Odudu is one of the contestants taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021 - here's your need-to-know on the presenter.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is finally here, and we're so excited to see what the new line-up of celebs have in store for us this series.

One the contestants taking part is AJ Odudu, who said in a statement: "I am beyond chuffed that I am going to be on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and I’m so glad I can finally tell my mum.

"Her face will be a picture, she’s going to be over the moon! I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!"

Here's your need-to-know on the presenter.

Who is AJ Odudu? What's her age and job?

AJ, 33, is a TV presenter from Blackburn, Lancashire.

She is best known for presenting on The Voice, The Voice Kids, Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, Don’t Rock The Boat and Apocalypse Wow.

Does AJ Odudu have a partner?

It is thought that AJ isn't currently dating anyone, and she previously opened up to the MailOnline about being single during the pandemic.

She said: “I have been all alone, I didn't move back in with family, I didn't see anyone. I took it so seriously for months, so to come out of it still sane, I was really proud of myself."

AJ added: "It's so funny because I thought ‘right this is the time I'm going to go on a date’ and then just as I was getting out there, lockdown two happened and now I'm just focused on work. I do not mix business with pleasure. 2020 is not the year for my love life sadly."

Is AJ Odudu on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @ajodudu.