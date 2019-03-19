Strictly's Karen Clifton sobs after male barber refuses to cut her hair

19 March 2019, 09:57

The Strictly Come Dancing star explained how she had previously visited the same barbers twice and had not had any issues

Karen Clifton was left in tears after being turned away from a barbers - because she's a woman.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional took to Instagram to tell followers the shocking story.

Karen told fans: "I don't ever really do posts like this, but this has never happened to me before. I just went to get my haircut at a barbers - and I had got my hair cut there before.

"They said that I wasn't allowed to because I'm a woman... they said the owner doesn't allow them to cut women's hair there."

Karen Clifton revealed she was turned away from a barbers in London when she tried to get a haircut
Karen Clifton revealed she was turned away from a barbers in London when she tried to get a haircut. Picture: Instagram / KarenCliftonOfficial
Karen Clifton shot to fame on Strictly with ex-husband Kevin
Karen Clifton shot to fame on Strictly with ex-husband Kevin. Picture: Getty

As she began to sob, Karen continued: "I felt really crap because this has never really happened to me before. The fact that I was a woman and couldn't get a haircut. Are we in the Stone Ages?!

"I wasn't getting anything fancy done, and even if I was .... There were two barbers that were free and there was only one customer."

Karen went on to explain how on the two previous times she's visited the same barber, she had been welcomed by female staff.

She added: "This is ridiculous and I've never felt this before. I've never experienced this before. It feels awful and it's not right."

Karen later reiterated her argument by sharing a profound quote on her Instagram account.

The message read: "I'm not in favour of any discrimination of any form."

Karen left fans emotional after her candid conversation
Karen left fans emotional after her candid conversation. Picture: Instagram / KarenCliftonOfficial

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Lady Nadia Essex shared this picture with Mike following his death

Lady Nadia Essex confesses she 'loved' Love Island star Mike Thalassitis in tribute post following his death
Dean Gaffney and Rebekah Ward got together three years ago

EastEnders' Dean Gaffney, 41, 'DUMPED' by fed-up 'trophy' girlfriend, 25
Kelly Brook on air look

Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s wrap dress and silver kitten heel boots
Megan McKenna and Mike Thalassitis during their seven month relationship

Megan McKenna breaks silence on ex Mike Thalassitis' tragic death
Gareth Gates and Faye Brooks are now engaged

Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes: Where did they meet, when did they split and how did they get engaged?

Trending on Heart

Millie Bobbi Brown and Romeo

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown 'dating' Romeo Beckham
Sia has given fans a rare glimpse of her unmasked face

Sia shocks fans with rare glimpse of uncovered face

News

Where to buy eco-friendly cleaning products in the UK

Eco-friendly cleaning brands and products to spruce up your Spring clean

Lifestyle

Love Island stars call for show to offer more support

Love Island stars call for reality TV shows to provide more support following Mike Thalassitis' death

TV & Movies

Joe Tate will make a shock return to Emmerdale

Emmerdale's Joe Tate to make shock return to the Dales 5 months after being killed off

TV & Movies

Mike Thalassitis family photo

Mike Thalassitis brother Nick posted a final photo of Love Island star with his late grandmother

TV & Movies