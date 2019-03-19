Strictly's Karen Clifton sobs after male barber refuses to cut her hair

The Strictly Come Dancing star explained how she had previously visited the same barbers twice and had not had any issues

Karen Clifton was left in tears after being turned away from a barbers - because she's a woman.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional took to Instagram to tell followers the shocking story.

Karen told fans: "I don't ever really do posts like this, but this has never happened to me before. I just went to get my haircut at a barbers - and I had got my hair cut there before.

"They said that I wasn't allowed to because I'm a woman... they said the owner doesn't allow them to cut women's hair there."

Karen Clifton revealed she was turned away from a barbers in London when she tried to get a haircut. Picture: Instagram / KarenCliftonOfficial

Karen Clifton shot to fame on Strictly with ex-husband Kevin. Picture: Getty

As she began to sob, Karen continued: "I felt really crap because this has never really happened to me before. The fact that I was a woman and couldn't get a haircut. Are we in the Stone Ages?!

"I wasn't getting anything fancy done, and even if I was .... There were two barbers that were free and there was only one customer."

Karen went on to explain how on the two previous times she's visited the same barber, she had been welcomed by female staff.

She added: "This is ridiculous and I've never felt this before. I've never experienced this before. It feels awful and it's not right."

Karen later reiterated her argument by sharing a profound quote on her Instagram account.

The message read: "I'm not in favour of any discrimination of any form."