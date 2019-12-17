Strictly star Reverend Richard Coles announces tragic death of his partner

17 December 2019, 13:39

David Coles passed away after a battle with his health
David Coles passed away after a battle with his health. Picture: Twitter

The TV revealed the saddening news that his civil partner passed away after a long illness.

Strictly Come Dancing star Rev Richard Coles has shared the tragic news that his civil partner has passed away.

In a heartbreaking statement on Twitter, the former Communards star explained that his partner, Rev David Coles had died after battling with his health and being ill for some time.

Reverend David Coles passed away recently
Reverend David Coles passed away recently. Picture: Twitter

Richard, 57, gave his thanks to the "brilliant teams at Kettering General Hospital" after they took great care of David, 42, during his final days.

The pair entered a civil partnership back in 2005 after the Church of England allowed it and they stayed in a celibate relationship.

Richard tweeted: "I’m very sorry to say that @RevDavidColes has died. He had been ill for a while.

"Thanks to the brilliant teams who looked after him at @KettGeneral. Funeral details to follow.

"“The Lord shall be thine everlasting light, and the days of thy mourning shall be ended”."

