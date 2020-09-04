Mum-of-22 Sue Radford opens up about breastfeeding baby Heidie in candid post

Sue Radford welcomed her 22nd child - a daughter named Heidie - into the world in April.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has said she's 'exhausted' as she shared an adorable photo of her breastfeeding her youngest daughter Heidie.

Sue, 45, who welcomed Heidie into the world in April, wrote: "Today Heidie is 5 months old which means I’ve been breastfeeding for 5 months.

Read more: Rebecca Adlington pregnant after living with ex and new partner during lockdown

"I have to say Heidie has definitely been the easiest to feed and I’m absolutely loving our breastfeeding journey even though it is exhausting at times. #breastfeeding #normalizebreastfeeding #5monthsold #love #beautiful".

Her followers rushed to praise her for the adorable snap, with one writing: "She looks such a happy baby where has 5 months gone."

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plant forget-me-nots in memory of Princess Diana on anniversary

Another added: "Actual real life super mum breastfeeding when you have so many children to look after. You are amazing. Your kids must be so proud."

Sue is part of Britain's biggest family, and she and her husband Noel are parents to Chris, 30, Sophie, 26, Chloe, 24, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 19, Millie, 19, Katie, 17, James, 16, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, eight, Casper, seven, Hallie, four, Phoebe, four, Archie, two, Bonnie, one and Heidie, four months.

Millie, 19, is pregnant with her first child, and Sophie, 26, has three kids of her own - Daisy, seven, Ayprill, five, and Leo, four.

NOW READ:

Couples will be able to marry in their own homes and over Zoom under new plans