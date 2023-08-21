Mum-of-22 Sue Radford in choking horror on Florida trip as daughter rushes to help

The 22 Kids and Counting star said "gosh this was so scary". Picture: Instagram/YouTube/@TheRadfordFamily22

The 22 Kids and Counting star told fans her "life flashed in front of her" when she choked on a prawn.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford revealed to fans she suffered a horrifying choking incident during her family trip to Florida when a shellfish dinner went seriously wrong.

The 22 Kids and Counting star confessed she saw her "life flash in front of her" when she got a prawn from a seafood boil stuck in her airway and couldn't breathe.

The 48-year-old praised her daughter Katie for spotting the terrifying signs and quickly administering first aid to save her.

Sue explained the 20-year-old "saw me choking and slammed me on the back a few times till it came flying out, adding it "scared the life" out of her.

Sue told fans she choked on a prawn during a family dinner. Picture: Instagram/@theradfordfamily

Taking to Instagram to share details of the frightening episode, she told her followers: "Gosh this was so scary I've never choked before but know what to do with kids if this happens.

"But I'm trying to hand gesture to everyone that I'm choking, thank god Katie was sat next to me and knew what to do 🙏

"Choking is my biggest fear and it was awful."

The mother-of-22 confessed that choking was "her biggest fear". Picture: Instagram/@theradfordfamily

Sue posted a photo of the seafood boil and a snap of a huge hand print on her back, left on her t-shirt by her daughter's life-saving slaps.

Re-sharing her mum's story, Katie, who is Sue and husband Noel's seventh child, saw the funny side though, adding on Instagram: "The hand mark from helping my mum from choking," next to two laughing emojis.

Katie, 20, had to slap her mother's back to dislodge the prawn. Picture: Instagram/@katieeradfordd

The reality star and most of her children are currently enjoying a sun-soaked family holiday in Miami.

Sue and Noel booked a huge luxury villa for their brood, featuring tennis courts, a children's playground, a private swimming pool and plenty of space to relax.

This trip to the States marks their 18th holiday in just 20 months, following luxury breaks to Disneyland and the Maldives.

Despite the deluxe resort, Sue assured fans that life in the Radford family isn't always as joyful as it seems.

Sharing a cute picture of her kids playing in the sunshine, she wrote: "Just loving watching them having so much fun. Sometimes life is hard but these moments are what we live for. So blessed."

The Radford Family are staying in a luxury mansion in Miami. Picture: YouTube/@TheRadfordFamily22

The cryptic message comes after fans noticed daughter Millie hadn't joined her family on the Florida trip.

The 21-year-old is currently pregnant with her third child and "measuring small", which some followers believe is the reason she couldn't attend the holiday.

However, others seem think it's due to a family feud that began when Sue and Noel surprised some of their grandkids with a trip to Disneyland in Florida.

Lashing out at her parents online, Millie wrote beside a video of the holiday reveal: "Cute? But you've made money from all your grandchildren but choose your favourites. Said my piece.

"I recall my kids being in the whole 22 Kids and Counting - not a single sight viewing of the rest in there."

