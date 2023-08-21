Mum-of-22 Sue Radford in choking horror on Florida trip as daughter rushes to help

21 August 2023, 12:48

The 22 Kids and Counting star said "gosh this was so scary".
The 22 Kids and Counting star said "gosh this was so scary". Picture: Instagram/YouTube/@TheRadfordFamily22

The 22 Kids and Counting star told fans her "life flashed in front of her" when she choked on a prawn.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford revealed to fans she suffered a horrifying choking incident during her family trip to Florida when a shellfish dinner went seriously wrong.

The 22 Kids and Counting star confessed she saw her "life flash in front of her" when she got a prawn from a seafood boil stuck in her airway and couldn't breathe.

The 48-year-old praised her daughter Katie for spotting the terrifying signs and quickly administering first aid to save her.

Sue explained the 20-year-old "saw me choking and slammed me on the back a few times till it came flying out, adding it "scared the life" out of her.

Sue told fans she choked on a prawn during a family dinner.
Sue told fans she choked on a prawn during a family dinner. Picture: Instagram/@theradfordfamily

Taking to Instagram to share details of the frightening episode, she told her followers: "Gosh this was so scary I've never choked before but know what to do with kids if this happens.

"But I'm trying to hand gesture to everyone that I'm choking, thank god Katie was sat next to me and knew what to do 🙏

"Choking is my biggest fear and it was awful."

The mother-of-22 confessed that choking was "her biggest fear".
The mother-of-22 confessed that choking was "her biggest fear". Picture: Instagram/@theradfordfamily

Sue posted a photo of the seafood boil and a snap of a huge hand print on her back, left on her t-shirt by her daughter's life-saving slaps.

Re-sharing her mum's story, Katie, who is Sue and husband Noel's seventh child, saw the funny side though, adding on Instagram: "The hand mark from helping my mum from choking," next to two laughing emojis.

Katie, 20, had to slap her mother's back to dislodge the prawn.
Katie, 20, had to slap her mother's back to dislodge the prawn. Picture: Instagram/@katieeradfordd

The reality star and most of her children are currently enjoying a sun-soaked family holiday in Miami.

Sue and Noel booked a huge luxury villa for their brood, featuring tennis courts, a children's playground, a private swimming pool and plenty of space to relax.

This trip to the States marks their 18th holiday in just 20 months, following luxury breaks to Disneyland and the Maldives.

Despite the deluxe resort, Sue assured fans that life in the Radford family isn't always as joyful as it seems.

Sharing a cute picture of her kids playing in the sunshine, she wrote: "Just loving watching them having so much fun. Sometimes life is hard but these moments are what we live for. So blessed."

The Radford Family are staying in a luxury mansion in Miami.
The Radford Family are staying in a luxury mansion in Miami. Picture: YouTube/@TheRadfordFamily22

The cryptic message comes after fans noticed daughter Millie hadn't joined her family on the Florida trip.

The 21-year-old is currently pregnant with her third child and "measuring small", which some followers believe is the reason she couldn't attend the holiday.

However, others seem think it's due to a family feud that began when Sue and Noel surprised some of their grandkids with a trip to Disneyland in Florida.

Lashing out at her parents online, Millie wrote beside a video of the holiday reveal: "Cute? But you've made money from all your grandchildren but choose your favourites. Said my piece.

"I recall my kids being in the whole 22 Kids and Counting - not a single sight viewing of the rest in there."

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon updated fans after her gym blunder

Stacey Solomon updates fans as she battles injury following 'embarrassing gym blunder'

Phil Spencer's parents were killed in a car accident last Friday.

Phil Spencer says parents ‘slipped away’ together in emotional tribute after car crash

Wilko have launched a huge sale

Wilko administration sale: When does it start and what are the discounts?

News

Alison Hammond told fans she was joining the Loose Women line-up.

Alison Hammond reveals she's joining Loose Women

Emmerdale's Liam Fox teases return for Dan Spencer after emotional goodbye

Emmerdale's Liam Fox teases return for Dan Spencer after emotional goodbye

Celebrity Race Across the World is on the way following the hugely successful original series.

Celebrity Race Across the World: Line-up, start date and where they're racing

TV & Movies

Charlotte Hawkins broke down while discussing the death of her dog Bailey

Charlotte Hawkins breaks down on Good Morning Britain over death of beloved dog

Mum Brianna revealed she charges her husband a 'cleaning fee' every month.

Woman charges husband £250 a month for cleaning their house

Lifestyle

The government have called for pubs to serve alcohol before 11am

Government calls for pubs to open early on Sunday for World Cup Final

News

Emmerdale actor Liam Fox: Inside his personal life with wife and children

Emmerdale's Liam Fox: Wife, children and reason for leaving soap revealed

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good and what has actor Liam Fox said about it?

Has Dan Spencer left Emmerdale for good and what has actor Liam Fox said?

TV & Movies

Does Dan go to prison in Emmerdale?

Does Dan go to prison in Emmerdale?

TV & Movies

The Traitors is getting a second series – but when is it on TV?

The Traitors season 2: Release date, contestants, host and more

TV & Movies

The chief executive of Wilko thanked staff for all their hard work.

Is Wilko still open? Everything you need to know, from shop closures to administration

Shopping

Coronation Street's Claire Sweeney: Age, partner, children and previous roles

Coronation Street's Claire Sweeney: Age, partner, children and previous roles