Tamara Ecclestone’s husband slams Lorraine over ‘disgraceful’ comments on £50million robbery

Jay Rutland has slammed Lorraine Kelly. Picture: Getty Images/ITV/Instagram

The husband of Tamara Ecclestone has hit back at Lorraine over comments she made about their family being robbed.

F1 heiress Tamara Ecclestone is said to have been left ‘shaken’ after burglars went on a ‘50 minute raid’ of her house in Kensington on Friday.

But speaking on her ITV show, Lorraine, 60, was less than sympathetic as she said: “I dont get that, I just don’t get why you would have that amount of… anyway.”

She then added: “And then it’s in a safe so you can’t get near it! Just get stuff from Claire’s Accessories and then no one will want to steal it.“

Kate Thornton also took aim at the family, as she commented on a photograph that Tamara, 35, had posted on social media which shows her daughter Sophia, five, boarding a private jet to Lapland hours before the burglary.

Jay took aim at Lorraine on his Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram

The presenter said: “Maybe the moral of the story is, if you’ve got £50 million of jewels at home, don’t let people know you’re not there.”

Reacting to the comments on Instagram, Jay, 38, slammed: “Cheers Lorraine. I hope you never have the misfortune to be robbed.”

Refuting a detail given which suggests his and Tamara’s home has 57 bedrooms, he added: “As for 57 bedrooms, I must have completely missed 51 of them.”

Not done there, he went on to share a second photo of his family at Christmas, this time taking aim at Kate as well.

He wrote: “It's Christmas and when we have an excited 5 year old, nothing is going to dampen our festive spirit. Strange few days but as a family we move forward with our heads up and a smile.

“We are all safe and that is more important that any possessions...And to the people that want to laugh about what's happened, like @lorrainekellysmith and @thekatethornton, I truly hope you never have to experience having your homes ransacked and violated.

“Perhaps if you heard my daughter asking if the burglars are going to come back you might have a little more empathy. Peace.”

And the family’s friends were quick to lend their support, with Tamzin Outhwaite writing: “Sending you all lots of love 🙏🙏”

Ronan Keating said: “Bless ya all. Have a brilliant and peaceful Christmas,” while someone else slammed the presenters as an “absolute disgrace!”

This comes after it was reported Tamara and Jay lost £50million worth of jewels when their home was broken into on one of London's most exclusive streets.

According to The Sun, guards were present inside the £70m mansion at the time of the burglary, but the criminals broke in through the garden before heading straight to the safes.

Tamara’s dad, former Formula One tycoon, Bernie Ecclestone, has since told MailOnline that the theft may have been an 'inside job'.

A spokesperson for Tamara said: “I can sadly confirm there has been a home invasion. Internal security are cooperating with police in this matter.

“Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident.

“If anyone has information that could help in investigations then please call the police on 101 quoting reference 8786/13DEC19.”