Tamara Ecclestone divides fans as she decorates lavish Christmas tree six weeks before the big day

Tamara Ecclestone has put up her Christmas decorations. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Tamara Ecclestone has revealed she has put up her Christmas decorations already.

Tamara Ecclestone isn’t someone who does things by halves, and it appears Christmas is no different.

In fact, the 35-year-old has already got into the festive spirit, as she’s put up her Christmas decorations six weeks before the big day.

In a series of Instagram snaps posted on husband Jay Rutland’s social media, the Formula 1 heiress can be seen posing in front of her huge tree alongside their adorable daughter Sophia, five.

Wearing matching pyjamas, mum and daughter have big smiles on their faces in front of the beautifully decorated tree.

Another snap sees Sophia stood on a stool covered in tinsel as her mum wrapped her arms around her.

“Well it’s that’s time of the year again 🎅🏻,” Jay captioned the snaps.

But while many people thought the photos were adorable, some followers were quick to point out how early it is.

“It’s the 10th of November!!!!!!!!!!!,” wrote one person, while another agreed: “Already?! Its november!”

“Very cute but a bit early for me!,” said a third, while a fourth added: “Tradition is 12 days before and 12 days after!”

Although another hit back: :”Thank god I am not the only person.”

And Tamara's not the only celeb who has got into the Christmas spirit already, as Kate Wright recently showed off her glittery home.

The former TOWIE star, who married Rio Ferdinand earlier this year, shared the snap to promote her new book, Fitter, Happier, Healthier.

In the background of the image, Kate and Rio’s stylish Christmas decorations can be seen around the staircase.

Captioning the image, Kate wrote: “This is a surreal pinch me moment ... I have a book ... ahhh.

“Day out for my Rio’s birthday and coming home to my book we have been working on for over a year feels crazzzyyyy!

“So excited for you guys to see it! Follow the link in my bio for a singed copy! Lots of love #fitterhappierhealthier.”

After the star was inundated with comments about the decorations, Kate added: “P.s. yes our Christmas Decs did go up yesterday, feeling festive already.”