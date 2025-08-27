Taylor Swift's engagement ring cost, design details and hidden meaning

Taylor Swift's engagement ring cost, design details and hidden meaning. Picture: Taylor Swift / Instagram

By Alice Dear

How much did Taylor Swift's engagement ring cost? What cut, diamond and setting is it? And what is the symbolic meaning behind Travis Kelce's ring choice? All your questions, answered.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, with a joint post on social media, sharing pictures from the special moment the NFL player proposed to the hitmaker.

The singer, who will release her 12th album later this year titled The Life of a Showgirl, showed off her huge engagement ring in one of the pictures, revealing a 12-carat diamond in a yellow gold setting.

Taylor's engagement ring, as well as the engagement itself, broke the internet, with the public desperate for more details about the ring, the proposal and their wedding plans.

While wedding plans are yet to be set, we've broken down all the details of the stunning diamond ring here, including how much it cost, the design details and the special meaning behind the choice.

Taylor Swift revealed her engagement ring up-close in pictures. Picture: Taylor Swift / Instagram

How much did Taylor Swift's engagement ring cost?

Taylor Swift's engagement ring is estimated to be worth around $700,000, with her fiancé Travis Kelce pulling out all the stops to make the proposal a moment to remember for his future wife.

While $700,000 may seem like a mind-boggling amount to spend on an engagement ring, when you take into account that Travis sits on a very healthy net worth of $70million, it's simply a drop in the ocean for the NFL player.

Details of Taylor Swift's engagement ring

Taylor Swift revealed her engagement ring up-close in pictures shared from their engagement - giving experts like those from UK jeweller Steven Stone a better look at the design details.

Zack Stone, a diamond expert from the retailer (who also estimated the cost of the ring) explained that Taylor's engagement ring is a 12 carat elongated cushion cut diamond on a yellow gold setting, with vintage or antique-inspired design.

He said: "Many celebrities prefer to keep their engagement rings private, which is why it was such a delightful surprise to see Taylor proudly sharing hers on Instagram. Of course, with a diamond that size, who wouldn’t?

"Her ring features a striking 12 carat cushion-cut diamond - an elongated shape with softly rounded corners that balances brilliance with a romantic, understated elegance. The stone sits in a yellow gold setting, paired with a simple, polished band that lets the diamond take centre stage."

Elsewhere, others have identified that the ring includes a Old Mine Brilliant cut diamond and was cut and designed by Kindred Lubec.

Taylor Swift's engagement ring is estimated to be worth around $700,000. Picture: Taylor Swift / Instagram

Meaning behind Taylor Swift's engagement ring

Zack Stone, like many others, believe that the choice of engagement ring made by Travis holds a lot of symbolism for Taylor and their relationship.

"In terms of design, the piece leans toward a vintage or antique-inspired aesthetic," he said: "The bold diamond, combined with the warm glow of yellow gold, gives it a timeless quality. It feels like a perfect match for Taylor. She often embraces vintage romance in her artistry, particularly during her 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' eras."

He went on to point out that antique-style jewellery also carries with it a sense of history and memory, which is similar to how Taylor infuses nostalgia and storytelling into her lyrics.

"This ring feels as though it could hold a story of its own - a symbolic treasure for someone who values meaning as much as beauty," Zack added.

As well as this, all Old Mine Brilliant cut diamonds are unique, with their own individual character and charm - which may have played a part in his decision to choose this rock.