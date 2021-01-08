The Chase's Mark 'The Beast' Labbett is unrecognisable as he shares weight loss transformation

By Polly Foreman

Mark Labbett, known has one of the Chasers on The Chase, has documented his weight loss on Instagram.

The Chase's Mark Labbett has posted a before and after picture of his weight loss transformation, revealing that he's having a 'leaner, meaner lockdown'.

Mark, 54, who is known as 'The Beast' on the ITV gameshow, previously weight 27 stone before deciding to lose weight two years ago.

Last year, he revealed that he decided to do so after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

During an appearance on Loose Women, he said: “It was the diabetes.

"My colleague Paul Sinha also got the diagnosis and he rapidly lost two stone and he went from being diabetic to pre or non-diabetic.

“I’m still eating very well – I'm just cutting out sugar because of the Type 2 diabetes.”

He added: "The big secret, which somebody told me is the thing that all people who are very, very overweight have in common, is that they don't eat breakfast.

"I now eat breakfast and make the point of sitting down with my children, eating breakfast and starting the day well."

Mark also previously on Sugar Free Farm last year, where he revealed that he'd turned down the chance to appear on I'm A Celebrity because of the lack of food on the show.

Mark is known for his role on The Chase. Picture: ITV

Mark said: "I've been asked to do the jungle but the base calorie intake is about 700. Look at me! If I survived a week I'd drop three stone and cannibalism would be on the cards.

"On Sugar Free Farm the weight fell off me because I couldn't eat enough. Does 'The Chase' need me big? Put it this way, whenever I start losing weight because I'm doing a fitness kick of whatever, the producers go past me and hand me a second portion of pudding."

