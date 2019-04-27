Alex Jones reveals huge baby bump and says she’s ‘about to pop’

Alex Jones, 42, is expecting her second child with husband Charlie Thomson. Picture: Getty

The One Show presenter gives fans a glimpse of her blossoming tummy as she prepares for maternity leave

Alex Jones took to social media this week to share a revealing snap of her bare baby bump ahead of her maternity leave from the The One Show.

The pregnant presenter, 42, who is expecting her second child with husband Charlie Thomson, posted the bikini picture on Instagram Stories and told her followers she was “about to pop!”

The Welsh star gave Instagram followers a glimpse of her bare baby bump. Picture: Instagram

The Welsh star gave fans a glimpse of her naked tummy before she headed into work for her “penultimate” day at work, which saw her interview British actress and Oscar winner Emma Thompson.

Following the show she posted a photo of herself with Emma and co-host Matt Baker, paying tribute to the programme's BBC team and loyal viewers.

She wrote: “And that’s my penultimate show before the bubba done, my last one with Matthew.

“It feels so weird to be saying goodbye, but it’s only temporary, the Autumn will come round soon enough.

“I’ll miss the team and lovely viewers but I’m looking forward to being just mama for a little while.”

Alex and her husband of four years already have a two-year-old named Teddy.

But when the TV personality took maternity leave the first time around, she admitted to feeling swamped with “personal fears” and “paranoia” during her time off.

She told Loose Women: "They said 'Alex take your time', they were really good. Just come back when you're ready don't rush. It was all coming from me.

"If you like your job and if you respect your job you’ll always have that fear. If you're ill or off on holiday you still feel a little bit insecure. It's a difficult thing as of course you want a family as well.

"And yes we do want everything, but why should we have a career and a family? It's a balancing act.

"And now, I look back and think I could have taken a few more months - it wouldn't have made a difference. But of course, you don't know before you get into it."