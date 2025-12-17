Traitors star Ruth Codd reveals plans to walk again after second leg amputation

Ruth is currently recovering in a wheelchair. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Actress Ruth Codd joked that her 'new legs' were 'loading' as she shared a fresh health update online.

The Celebrity Traitors star Ruth Codd has revealed her plans to walk again after having her second leg amputated last month.

The Fall of the House of Usher actress, 29, underwent surgery in November to have the lower part of her left limb taken off below-the-knee and is currently wheelchair-bound.

Taking to social media, the Netflix star posted a photo of herself recovering, swearing into the camera as she gave fans a fresh update on her health.

"After a brief hiatus, world domination and winding up middle aged white men shall resume as of 10am. New legs loading," she joked in the snap.

The Traitors star updated fans on social media. Picture: Instagram/@ruthcodd

Ruth starred in this year's Celebrity Traitors as a Faithful but was murdered by Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns in episode four.

At the time of filming, she'd already had her right leg amputated below the knee, going through the painful operation at the age of 23.

But since the series wrapped, the Irish actress decided to go through a second amputation and has been resting up since.

Speaking on TikTok last month, she told her followers: "Hi guys, so I have some good news and some bad news.

"The good news is that we’ve had a full circle moment and I’m back making TikTok content in my parents’ house.

"The bad news is that I can’t do it in front of that lovely, floral blue wallpaper anymore due to the fact that that room is upstairs and I’ve just had my second below knee amputation.

"So unfortunately, those facilities are not available to me at the current moment in time."

The Netflix star took part in the first series of The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: BBC

Making light of her new situation, she referred to her wheelchair as her "new whip", calling it "Fat Tony", and laughed at its slow speed.

She also thanked fans for their support in the wake of her serious operation but admitted it had left her feeling "weirded out".

Her health issues started aged 15 when she was injured playing football, which caused severe nerve damage, chronic pain and mobility issues.

The Irish actress went through her first amputation aged 23. Picture: Instagram/@ruthcodd

Ruth previously opened up about her decision to amputate her right leg below-the-knee in a brave interview with Teen Vogue.

She told the magazine: "At that age, you think you’re unstoppable, and it was a lot of having to learn a bit too young that sometimes life doesn’t really work out the way you thought it would.

"But I wouldn’t change it. It made me a really resilient person.

"I’m thankful for just being able to do simple things like walk around or go on a bike or ride my horse.

"It kind of teaches you to not take things for granted."