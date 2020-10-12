The Wanted singer Tom Parker, 32, diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour

Tom Parker, 32, has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. Picture: Instagram/Tom Parker

By Alice Dear

Tom Parker shared the tragic news on his Instagram today, telling fans he will 'fight this all the way'.

The Wanted's Tom Parker has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour at the age of 32.

The former boyband member has a one-year-old daughter, and his wife Kelsey is currently pregnant with their second baby.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Tom said: "I’m still in complete shock, it’s so much to take in."

His wife said: "It has been a crazy six weeks. We had an inkling that something was wrong in July, but we never could have imagined it was this."

Tom Parker revealed the tragic news to fans this week. Picture: Instagram/Tom Parker

She added: "It still doesn’t feel real. I don’t think Tom will ever process this information. It’s horrendous. Watching your partner go through this is so hard, because how can I tell him to not let it consume him?"

Speaking of the moment she found out, Kelsey said: "It was like everything stopped. Obviously being told you have any tumour is bad, but to be told you have the worst one is a lot to take in. All I could think was, 'What’s going to happen and what is our life now?'."

Tom and Kelsey are currently expecting their second baby. Picture: Instagram/Tom Parker

Tom first went to A&E when he suffered a seizure in July, where he was put on a waiting list for a MRI scan.

Six weeks later, during a trip to Norwich, Tom had another seizure and was later given his diagnosis.

Due to COVID-19 rules, Tom was alone in the hospital when he found out about the brain tumour, saying: "It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it."

He has decided to not get a prognosis, saying he wants to beat this, as he starts chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Tom's wife Kelsey said she 'never could have imagined' this diagnosis. Picture: Instagram/Tom Parker

Sharing the tragic news on his Instagram page, Tom wrote: "Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why.

"There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment.

"We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.

"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.

"It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx"