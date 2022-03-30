The Wanted pay tribute to bandmate Tom Parker after his tragic death

30 March 2022, 17:28

The Wanted have paid tribute to their bandmate
The Wanted have paid tribute to their bandmate. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Tom Parker died peacefully today after a battle with brain cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Wanted stars have paid tribute to their bandmate Tom Parker after his tragic death aged 33.

Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran, and Nathan Sykes said they were 'devastated' by the loss in a statement posted to Instagram.

They wrote: "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

Tom's wife Kelsey announced that he died peacefully earlier today (Wednesday March 30) with his family by his side.

She wrote: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

The Wanted have paid tribute to their bandmate
The Wanted have paid tribute to their bandmate. Picture: Getty

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️".

Tom married Kelsey in 2018. They have a daughter, Aurelia, born in 2019, and a son, Bodhi, born in 2020.

He joined The Wanted in 2009, and together they achieved 10 UK top 10 singles and released 3 UK top 10 albums.

Our thoughts are with Tom's family and friends at this time.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Tom Parker has died aged 33

The Wanted's Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour battle
Gemma Collins will star in the stage version of Chicago

Gemma Collins to make stage debut in Chicago the Musical

Holby City's final episode aired this week

Holby City's final episode leaves viewers emotional over 'beautiful' tribute to NHS

TV & Movies

Gino D'Acampo has revealed he's taking a break from This Morning

Gino D'Acampo reveals he's taking a break from This Morning and returning to Italy

TV & Movies

Plans for UK DIsneyland have been shelved

Plans for £3.5 billion 'UK Disneyland' withdrawn

Lifestyle

Concert for Ukraine took place on Tuesday night

All the highlights from backstage at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Ed Sheeran will perform at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran reveals he was 'nervous' ahead of first ever performance of Bam Bam at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Paloma Faith is one of the artists performing at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Paloma Faith opens up about her decision to get involved in Concert for Ukraine

Events

Emeli said that 'music unites us' ahead of her performance this evening

Emeli Sandé says 'music unites us' as she performs at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Bridgerton season two features less sex scenes that the first series

The surprising reason why Bridgerton fans prefer season two to season one

TV & Movies

Here's why Aljaž Škorjanec is leaving Strictly Come Dancing

Why Aljaž Škorjanec leaving Strictly Come Dancing after nine years

TV & Movies

Many people have been left shocked by the incredible hack (stock image)

Cleaning fans amazed by little-known washing machine drawer hack

Lifestyle

Susanna and Richard discussed the Will Smith slap on this morning's Good Morning Britain

Susanna Reid condemns Will Smith as she clashes with Richard Madeley over Oscars controversy

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a denim outfit from French Connection

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her denim skirt and matching blouse
Olivia Frazer says her behaviour on MAFS was 'disgusting'

Married At First Sight Australia's Olivia Frazer says her behaviour on the show was 'disgusting'

TV & Movies