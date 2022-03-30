The Wanted pay tribute to bandmate Tom Parker after his tragic death

The Wanted have paid tribute to their bandmate. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Polly Foreman

Tom Parker died peacefully today after a battle with brain cancer.

The Wanted stars have paid tribute to their bandmate Tom Parker after his tragic death aged 33.

Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran, and Nathan Sykes said they were 'devastated' by the loss in a statement posted to Instagram.

They wrote: "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

Tom's wife Kelsey announced that he died peacefully earlier today (Wednesday March 30) with his family by his side.

She wrote: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️".

Tom married Kelsey in 2018. They have a daughter, Aurelia, born in 2019, and a son, Bodhi, born in 2020.

He joined The Wanted in 2009, and together they achieved 10 UK top 10 singles and released 3 UK top 10 albums.

Our thoughts are with Tom's family and friends at this time.