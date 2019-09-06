Love Island’s Theo Campbell reveals he had seven stitches in his eye ball after it SPLIT during accident

Theo Campbell lost sight in one of his eyes during a champagne party in Ibiza. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Theo Campbell appeared on This Morning on Friday wearing an eye patch following an accident which left him blind in one eye.

Theo Campbell wowed This Morning viewers with his positivity as he discussed losing his sight in one eye with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

The former Love Island star appeared on the show to update fans on his current situation, days after an accident in Ibiza left him blind in one eye.

During a trip with friends, Theo was at a champagne party when someone popped a cork into his eye.

Theo Campbell sported an eye patch on This Morning following the accident. Picture: ITV

Theo explained that after receiving medical attention, he was rushed straight into theatre where an eye doctor put seven stitches in his eye ball – the cork incident had split his eye.

“It all happened so fast”, Theo told the This Morning hosts: “I turned around and it hit me in the eye, it was bad pain. I couldn’t open either eyes at first.

“I looked down and there was blood on my hands.”

The reality star went on to reveal that at first medics thought he might have to have his eye ball removed from the socket, but thankfully the injury didn’t warrant such severe surgery.

Theo thanked his girlfriend Kaz for supporting him through the tough time. Picture: Instagram/Theo Campbell

Theo has been told that while some sight may return to his eye, he will never see the same again.

The star said that he can see light in the injured eye, but described it like “looking through a stain glass window”.

During the interview, Theo thanked his girlfriend Kaz Crossley – another Love Island star – for her support.

He told Eamonn and Ruth: “She’s been the best, she flew out straight away, stayed in the bed with me for four or five days.”

Kaz flew out to see Theo after the incident. Picture: ITV

Theo announced the news on his Instagram on the 27th August writing: “Thanks for all the messages and support I’ve got over the last couple days they’re all very much appreciated!

“So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me…

“But I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things. Thanks for flying out to look after me as well babe if anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know.”

Theo is now taking part in a 10K race to raise money for Cure Blindness, a charity working to eradicate preventable and curable blindness worldwide.

