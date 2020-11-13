The Queen's Gambit star Thomas Brodie-Sangster: age, net worth and girlfriend revealed

Your need-to-know on the former Love Actually child star. Picture: PA/StudioCanal

The Queen's Gambit cast: who plays Benny Watts? Your need-to-know on former Love Actually child star Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

The Queen's Gambit recently dropped on Netflix, and everyone is going wild for the Netflix series.

It tells the story of Beth Harmon, who girl who grows up in an orphanage and goes on to become a chess prodigy and competitive player.

The all-star cast features a number of familiar faces - one of which you'll likely know from his work in a number of beloved British films.

Here's your need-to-know on Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Who is Thomas Brodie-Sangster? What's his age and what else has he been in?

Thomas, 30, is an actor from London.

He rose to prominence as a child star in a number of notable British films, most famously playing Sam in Love Actually, Liam Neeson's character's stepson who fell in love with his schoolmate Joanna.

Thomas played Sam in Love Actually. Picture: StudioCanal

Thomas also starred in Nanny McPhee and Phineas and Ferb.

More recently, Thomas has held roles in Game of Thrones, Maze Runner, and Nowhere Boy.

His latest TV role is as Benny Watts in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, Beth's fellow chess player, rival and potential love interest.

Does Thomas Brodie-Sangster have a girlfriend?

Thomas is in a relationship with Gzi Wisdom, a 24-year-old model and photographer.

They have reportedly been together since early 2019, with the model posting her first Instagram picture of the two of them on Valentine's Day of that year.

Who is Gzi Wisdom?

Gzi was born un Byron Bay, Australia, but now lives in London.

As well as her modelling and photography work, she runs a successful Depop account and has a big following on Instagram.

What is Thomas Brodie-Sangster's net worth?

Thomas has a net worth of around $2million (around £1.5m), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Thomas Brodie-Sangster on Instagram?

He is indeed! You can follow him @samohtsangster.

Posting his first ever Instagram picture back in April, he wrote: "Hello world.

"What strange uncharted territory we have found ourselves in. I feel now is the time more than ever for me to reach out, and become a part of this global online community.

"I’ve never used social media regularly because I’ve always struggled with allowing myself to be so easily accessible. These platforms allow the whole world to communicate and educate each other, and is something to celebrate and encourage.

"That being said I want it to be known that this account was not made for self promotion or to answer fan mail.

"Let’s see how much I actually manage to post on this thing but as least I’m now open to being a part of it.

"Love and nourishment for the world - stay strong, safe and productive in these challenging times.

"Thomas x".

Is there a trailer for The Queen's Gambit?

There is! you can watch the trailer below:

