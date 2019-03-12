How old is Tim Burton, is he still married to Helena Bonham Carter and what are the Dumbo director’s biggest films?

Tim Burton is the director of Dumbo, James and the Giant Peach and Sweeney Todd. Picture: Getty

The man behind Alice In Wonderland is the director of Disney live action remake Dumbo - his age, wife and previous films revealed

Disney's latest live action remake - Dumbo - hits UK cinemas later this month, and was directed by Tim Burton - who is best known for films including The Nightmare Before Christmas and Alice In Wonderland.

Here's everything you need to know about the celebrated director:

Who is Tim Burton? What's his age?

Tim, 60, is an American director, writer and animator.

He was born in 1958 in California, and worked as an animator for Disney in his early career.

What are Tim Burton's biggest films?

Tim Burton directed Big Fish (2003). Picture: Columbia Pictures

He is known for his dark, horror and eccentric style in his feature films.

And many are now household names - including Edward Scissorhands, Big Fish James and The Giant Peach, and the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory remake.

Does Tim Burton have a wife or girlfriend? Is he still married to Helena Bonham Carter?

Tim and actress Helena Bonham Carter got together while filming Planet Of The Apes in 2001. He cast her in many of his subsequent films - including Big Fish, Corpse Bride, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter met on the set of Planet Of The Apes. Picture: Getty

The pair have two children together - a son, Billy Raymond, born in 2003; and a daughter, Nell, born in 2007.

Tim and Helena announced their amicable split in 2014, and Helena later told Harper's Bazaar: "Everyone always says you have to be strong and have a stiff upper lip, but it's okay to be fragile.... You've got to take very small steps, and sometimes you won't know where to go next because you've lost yourself.

"With divorce, you go through massive grief—it is a death of a relationship, so it's utterly bewildering. Your identity, everything, changes."

When is Tim Burton's remake Dumbo released in the UK?

Tim Burton directed the remake of Dumbo. Picture: Getty

Tim's latest film is the live action remake of Dumbo, released later this month.