The Wanted's Tom Parker announces brain tumour has seen 'significant reduction' following treatment

By Alice Dear

Tom Parker has updated fans on his condition after doctors told him he is 'responding well' to treatment.

The Wanted's Tom Parker, 32, has revealed that doctors have seen a 'significant reduction' in the size of his brain tumour.

The former boyband member shared an uplifting post on his Instagram on Thursday morning, sharing the good news he received from the medical professionals.

The father-of-two explained that he had an MRI scan on Tuesday, and that today he received the news that there was "a significant reduction to the tumour" and that he was "responding well to treatment."

While he said that his journey is a "rollercoaster" he added: "today is a good day".

Tom went on to thank his wife, Kelsey, in the post, calling her his "rock".

He also told his children that he "fights" for them "every second of every day", before thanking his friends and family for their support and getting him through his "darkest days".

The star first announced the tragic news he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour back in October 2020.

At the time, Tom said that it would be a tough battle, but that they were "going to beat" it.

A month after the diagnosis, Tom and his wife Kelsey welcomed their second child, a son called Bodhi.

They also have a daughter together, called Aurelia.

