Tom Parker and wife 'welcome second baby' following brain tumour diagnosis

Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey have welcomed their second baby. Picture: Instagram/Tom Parker

By Alice Dear

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey gave birth last week, Max George has revealed.

Tom Parker and wife Kelsey have welcomed a second baby.

The Wanted singer and his wife announced the news they were expecting back in May, and have now welcomed another bundle of joy.

It was Tom's former bandmate Max George who revealed the news, telling Lorraine on her morning show that Kelsey had given birth last week.

The couple are yet to confirm the news.

Tom and Kelsey are already parents to a little girl, Aurelia Rose. Picture: Instagram/Tom Parker

Tom and Kelsey are already parents to a little girl, Aurelia Rose, who they welcomed in July 2019.

During his interview with Strictly Come Dancing partner Dianne Buswell on Lorraine, Max said: "I spoke to him [Tom] yesterday and he's doing good, he's doing great.

"Kelsey gave birth to their second child last week. He's a fighter, Tom will be alright.

"If you're watching by the way, mwah, I love you all."

Tom Parker went public with his diagnosis earlier this month. Picture: Instagram/Tom Parker

This news comes just weeks after Tom announced he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

In an emotional post shared on Instagram, the singer said he and his family were "devastated" but that they are going to "fight this all the way".

Tom Parker said he will fight after his brain tumour diagnosis. Picture: Instagram/Tom Parker

Speaking to OK! magazine earlier this month, Tom said: "I’m still in complete shock, it’s so much to take in."

His wife said: "It has been a crazy six weeks. We had an inkling that something was wrong in July, but we never could have imagined it was this."

