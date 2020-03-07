TOWIE’s Courtney Green appeals for help after ex is ‘slashed in the face’ in horror attack

Courtney Green’s ex-boyfriend was reportedly attacked with a pair of scissors. Picture: Instagram

The reality star begged Instagram fans for help after discovering her former boyfriend Callum Bushby had been brutally assaulted.

TOWIE’s Courtney Green has appealed to Instagram fans for help following a violent attack on her ex-boyfriend in London last night.

The reality star, 24, pleaded with people for information after finding out her former beau Callum Bushby had been “slashed” across the face in a gruesome assault in Woodford at around 6.30pm on Friday evening.

The businessman, who split from the Essex beauty in December last year, allegedly had his cheek cut with a pair of “scissors” by an unknown man, which led Courtney to beg for any witnesses to come forwards.

Read more: TOWIE star Chloe Lewis reveals baby son's horrific allergic reaction to suncream

Courtney and Callum dated for 18 months but split last Christmas. Picture: Instagram

Alongside a grizzly photo of his wound, she wrote: “A man around 25-30-old shape golf – gun metal grey seen in Woodford Essex 6.30pm tonight.

“If anyone has any info please DM!!

"He just slashed @callumbushby in the face near Bancrofts School!! Any information please get in contact ASAP!!

"HELP!!!!!"

Read more: James Lock confirms original TOWIE cast members are ‘in talks’ to return for 10th anniversary

Callum thanked fans for their support. Picture: Instagram

Courtney posted another Instagram Story, which continued: "One of my friends this evening at 6.30ish was slashed in the face with what he thinks was a pair of scissors! On the duel carriageway outside Bancroft school.

"A grey golf swerved and stopped in front of him walked up to the window and then slashed him in the face, if you were around that road or area at 6.30ish please message me."

Read more: Gemma Collins shows off three stone weight loss as she reveals she flies first class

The TOWIE shared a photo of Callum’s injured face on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

She continued: "To the cyclist that went past him when he was on the road bleeding and you felt the need to say ‘serves you right you should learn how to drive’ I have many words for you but I won’t say them.

"My friends drives a grey Audi and the other car was a grey golf, they blocked the road up so someone would of seen something!

"If anyone saw anything please dm me (sic)."

Read more: TOWIE girls warn against dangers of cosmetic surgery as they open up on body confidence

Courtney appealed to social media followers for information. Picture: Instagram

Callum has since shared a black and white snap of his face stitched up, revealing his gash went from the tip of his nose right across to his ear.

However he was quick to reassure followers he was okay in the wake of the incident, writing: "Appreciate all the messages, we good."

Read more: Chloe Meadows says she 'applauds' TOWIE for highlighting ‘abusive’ Myles Barnett and James Lock storylines

Met Police have since told Metro.co.uk that enquiries are still ongoing and "no arrests have been made" as of yet.