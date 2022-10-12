Tributes pour in for Hollywood legend Dame Angela Lansbury after her death aged 96

Angela Lansbury, who starred in TV drama Murder, She Wrote, died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles.

Fans and friends of Dame Angela Lansbury have rushed to pay tribute to the legendary screen star following her death at the age of 96.

The actress is best known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in the drama series Murder, She Wrote, and died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday.

She has now been hailed “one of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars” and a “Broadway and West End icon”.

Elaine Paige, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Josh Gad are among those who have been sharing their fondest memories of Angela.

Dame Angela Lansbury died peacefully on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

In a post on Instagram, Welsh actor Catherine wrote: “Dearest, Darling, Dame Angela Lansbury. May you Rest In Peace.

“Our Broadway double act will forever be one of the joys of my life. As the lights dim for you on ‘The Great White Way’ you shall glow forever in our heart. Love you Angela, Catherine.”

Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba called her "an icon of the stage", as she tweeted: "She poured so much love into each of us.

"An icon of the stage, and legend across so many mediums but, we all knew…she was always one of us."

2012. And this VERY excited #theaterkid got to meet her, after one of our shows at Godspell. She poured so much love into each of us. An icon of the stage, and legend across so many mediums but, we all knew…she was always one of us :). Thank you, Angela Lansbury. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/mug68Qg0WR — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) October 11, 2022

It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist. From “Mame” to “Bedknobs” to “Murder She Wrote” to “B&TB” to “Mary Poppins Returns” she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend🙏 pic.twitter.com/CTFlrL5GPU — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 11, 2022

West End star Elaine Paige called Dame Angela "one of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars & a Broadway & West End icon".

While Frozen actor Josh Gad added: "It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. Angela Lansbury was that artist," he wrote on Twitter.

BAFTA also shared with their followers: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Dame Angela Lansbury, the inspirational BAFTA-winning star of stage and screen whose incredible career spanned eight decades, has died. Our thoughts are with her family.”

Dame Angela was a Hollywood legend. Picture: Alamy

Disney Animation Studios tweeted: "We join the world in mourning Disney Legend Angela Lansbury, who brought such incredible warmth and personality to Mrs Potts in Beauty and the Beast. Her unforgettable performance will forever be a classic."

Dame Angela won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances, was nominated for three Oscars, and received an honorary Academy Award for her lifetime achievement in film in 2013.

The star was given her first role as a maid in the 1944 film Gaslight and appeared in the Disney hit Bedknobs and Broomsticks before providing the voice for Mrs Potts in the animated Beauty and the Beast.