Tributes pour in for Hollywood legend Dame Angela Lansbury after her death aged 96

12 October 2022, 10:24

Angela Lansbury passed away at the age of 96-years-old
Angela Lansbury passed away at the age of 96-years-old. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy/Twitte

Angela Lansbury, who starred in TV drama Murder, She Wrote, died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles.

Fans and friends of Dame Angela Lansbury have rushed to pay tribute to the legendary screen star following her death at the age of 96.

The actress is best known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in the drama series Murder, She Wrote, and died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday.

She has now been hailed “one of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars” and a “Broadway and West End icon”.

Elaine Paige, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Josh Gad are among those who have been sharing their fondest memories of Angela.

Dame Angela Lansbury died peacefully on Thursday
Dame Angela Lansbury died peacefully on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

In a post on Instagram, Welsh actor Catherine wrote: “Dearest, Darling, Dame Angela Lansbury. May you Rest In Peace.

“Our Broadway double act will forever be one of the joys of my life. As the lights dim for you on ‘The Great White Way’ you shall glow forever in our heart. Love you Angela, Catherine.”

Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba called her "an icon of the stage", as she tweeted: "She poured so much love into each of us.

"An icon of the stage, and legend across so many mediums but, we all knew…she was always one of us."

West End star Elaine Paige called Dame Angela "one of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars & a Broadway & West End icon".

While Frozen actor Josh Gad added: "It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. Angela Lansbury was that artist," he wrote on Twitter.

BAFTA also shared with their followers: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Dame Angela Lansbury, the inspirational BAFTA-winning star of stage and screen whose incredible career spanned eight decades, has died. Our thoughts are with her family.”

Dame Angela was a Hollywood legend
Dame Angela was a Hollywood legend. Picture: Alamy

Disney Animation Studios tweeted: "We join the world in mourning Disney Legend Angela Lansbury, who brought such incredible warmth and personality to Mrs Potts in Beauty and the Beast. Her unforgettable performance will forever be a classic."

Dame Angela won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances, was nominated for three Oscars, and received an honorary Academy Award for her lifetime achievement in film in 2013.

The star was given her first role as a maid in the 1944 film Gaslight and appeared in the Disney hit Bedknobs and Broomsticks before providing the voice for Mrs Potts in the animated Beauty and the Beast.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Mike Tindall has reportedly joined I'm A Celeb

Mike Tindall 'becomes first royal to sign up for I'm A Celebrity'

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Bradley Walsh has been criticised for not accepting a 'correct' answer

The Chase fans blast Bradley Walsh for 'robbing' contestants of £52k jackpot

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight UK's Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first baby

Married At First Sight UK's Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling welcome first baby

Married at First Sight

Martin Lewis has urged his followers to check this benefit

Martin Lewis reveals 'little-known' benefit for grandparents who help with childcare

Lifestyle

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited 37 years after Back to the Future

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite 37 years after Back to the Future

TV & Movies

Alice Beer infuriated This Morning viewers yesterday

This Morning viewers fume as Alice Beer 'lectures on how to save energy'

This Morning

A mum has said she doesn't mind her kids swearing

Mum divides opinion by admitting she lets her four kids swear

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Reserved

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black floral dress from Reserved
Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Which of the couples are still together now?

Married at First Sight

Here's how much the Dancing On Ice cast are earning

Dancing On Ice salaries: How much are the 2023 stars getting paid?

Dancing On Ice 2023

Guy Tang is a hairdresser that stars on Bling Empire

Who is Bling Empire's Guy Tang and what is his net worth?

Netflix

Christine Chiu stars on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Christine Chiu and what is her net worth?

Netflix

Kane Lim is on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Kane Lim and what is his net worth?

Netflix

Anna Shay stars on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Anna Shay and what is her net worth?

Netflix

Dr. Gabriel Chiu appears on Bling Empire

How old is Dr Gabriel Chiu from Bling Empire and what is his net worth?

TV & Movies