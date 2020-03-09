Who is Tulisa Contostavlos? Star's age, career and net worth revealed

9 March 2020, 12:17 | Updated: 9 March 2020, 12:21

Everything you need to know about Tulisa Contostavlos
Everything you need to know about Tulisa Contostavlos. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

What is Tulisa Contostavlos' net worth, how old is she and where has she been?

Tulisa Contostavlos is making a comeback after years away from the spotlight.

The singer rose to fame in the mid-2000s with hip-hop group N-Dubz, before going on to have her own solo career in music and reality TV.

After she was arrested in 2013, Tulisa then disappeared from the spotlight - but what do we know about the star’s age, career and net worth and where has she been?

Here’s everything you need to know...

Who is Tulisa Contostavlos and how old is she?

Tula Paulinea Contostavlos, known as Tulisa, is a 31-year-old British singer and songwriter.

Tulisa Contostavlos rose to fame on The X Factor
Tulisa Contostavlos rose to fame on The X Factor. Picture: PA Images

She was part of the hip hop group N-Dubz with her cousin Dappy and friend Fazer, before going on to have her own solo career.

In 2011 and 2012, Tulisa was a judge on The X Factor UK and won with Little Mix, who have since gone on to become the most successful girl group in the show's history.

Where is Tulisa Contostavlos from?

Tulisa was born in Camden Town, London.

Her mum, Anne Byrne, was born in Dublin, and moved with her family to Sheffield, South Yorkshire, and then to London when she was a teenager. Tulisa's dad, Plato Contostavlos, is Greek Cypriot.

Both Tulisa’s parents were also musicians; with her mum a member of the '80s band Jeep and her dad playing keyboard in the band Mungo Jerry.

What is Tulisa Contostavlos’ net worth?

It’s estimated that Tulisa Contostavlos has a net worth of around $3 million (£2.2million).

In 2018, she won a legal battle against Will.i.am and Britney Spears over the 2012 song ‘Scream and Shout’.

Tulisa claimed she co-wrote the song and was planning to include it on her album The Female Boss, under the name ‘I Don’t Give A F***’.

After winning the case, it was reported that the star gained 10% of the world wide publishing rights and income for the record.

Why was Tulisa Contostavlos arrested?

In 2013, Tulisa Contostavlos was arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs after allegedly fixing a cocaine deal between a dealer.

It was part of a sting operation by notorious undercover reporter Mazher Mahmood - known as the Fake Sheik - who posed as a wealthy film producer.

The case went to court but Tulisa's trial collapsed when Mahmood was accused of tampering with evidence.

He was later tried on related charges and sentenced to 15 months in prison.

After the charges against her were dropped, Tulisa said in a statement: "Let me be perfectly clear.

“I have never dealt drugs and I have never been involved in taking or dealing cocaine.

“This whole case was a horrific and disgusting entrapment by Mazher Mahmood.”

