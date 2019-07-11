Love Island star Tyla Carr reveals 'devastating' bald patches after suffering from postpartum hair loss

Tyla Carr has opened up about her experience of postpartum hair loss. Picture: Instagram/Tyla Carr

Tyla Carr, who starred in Love Island 2016, has revealed that she suffers from post-partum hair loss. Here's everything you need to know about the condition.

Tyla Carr has revealed the 'devastating' results of her post-partum hair loss, taking to Instagram to open up about her experiences of the condition.

The Love Island star, who gave birth to her son Archie earlier this year, has experienced hair loss following her split from partner Rossco Edmonds.

She said: “It was horrendous.

Tyla Carr has revealed the 'devastating' effects of her hair loss. Picture: Hair Gain

“I had always had lovely thick hair and it grew even more luscious when I was pregnant with Archie.

“But that all changed when I stopped breastfeeding. I began to notice clumps of hair coming out in the shower in the morning, blocking up the plughole.

“And there was so much hair around the house I used to joke that I would fill up the Hoover bag.

Tyla is a single mum to baby Archie. Picture: Hair Gain

“Your hair is such an integral part of your beauty routine and it was devastating to see how thin and lacklustre it looked with bald patches around the temples.

"I am desperate to get it sorted."

Tyla turned to GROW by Hair Gain, which she has credited with helping control her hair loss.

Tyla announced her split from Rossco last month on Instagram, saying: "I am recently single, I've been super quiet because I'm really not sure what to say, it's an awful situation, but I will explain a few things in good time."

What is postpartum hair loss?

Postpartum hair loss is a normal and temporary loss of hair following the birth of a baby. It is thought that most women will go back to their normal hair cycle between six and 12 months after birth.