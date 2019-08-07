Una Healy 'shocked’ by ex Ben Foden’s whirlwind marriage, as concerned bandmates rally round

Una's friend's are reportedly rallying around her. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Una Healy's friends are said to be 'concerned' her after her ex-husband Ben Foden's whirlwind marriage.

Una Healy’s ex-husband Ben Foden revealed he’d married his girlfriend of two weeks yesterday.

But despite rugby player Ben insisting his former wife “gave her blessing” for the speedy nuptials with New Yorker Jackie Belanoff, the news was apparently a “shock to the system” for Saturday’s star Una.

And a source told The Sun that her bandmates – Frankie Bridge, Mollie King, Rochelle Humes and Vanessa White – have rallied to support her through it.

"The girls have all been there for Una,” the insider revealed.

Ben Foden and Una Healy wed in 2012. Picture: PA Images

“As soon as they heard what happened, Rochelle, Mollie, Vanessa and Frankie were straight on their phones as they were worried about their friend.

"They have rallied around to support her as they can only imagine what she is feeling.”

They added: "She's a strong woman, but her friends have let her know that they will be there for her through this as it is still a shock to the system that Ben would remarry so soon."

Ben - who shares son Tadhg, four, and daughter Aoife, seven with Una - confirmed rumours he’d secretly wed his new girlfriend on board a luxury yacht in Massachusetts with a sweet message on Instagram.

He said: “The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful X wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing.”

Alluding to his divorce from Una, he continued: “This time last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you I’m sure are aware of, in some way or another.

“But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love.”

Adding that “life is too short”, he went on to call his wife “beautiful inside and out", before adding: “She will be a great step mum to Aoife and Tadhg and offers me a future I can’t wait to explore with her.

“I love you @snackyjax I can’t wait to see where our lives lead together you brought excitement and joy to my life and I couldn’t be prouder having stand at my side as Mrs Foden. "

Una and Ben married in a lavish ceremony back in 2012, but in July 2018 they called off their move to America after she confronted him over cheating claims.

Ben later went on to admit he was unfaithful, telling the Guardian in February: "At the moment anything that’s published about me is never very good and pretty rightly so because I was the one who committed adultery.

“It’s not ideal, but we’re very amicable, we’re getting through it, we’re not the first people in the world to get divorced. We’ve got two little kids we adore.”

Singer Una is now dating Irish hurler David Breen after the pair went public with their relationship in December.