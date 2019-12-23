Victoria Beckham kisses David in rare public display of affection at Cruz and Harper's christening

Cruz and Harper were christened in a star-studded ceremony this weekend.

Victoria and David Beckham were spotted kissing in a rare public display of affection at the christening of their kids Cruz and Harper over the weekend.

The star-studded bash was packed full of celebrities including Eva Longoria and Marc Anthony - and David and Victoria, who have been married for 20 years, were spotted getting close on the dance floor.

Eariler that day, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight, were christened in a church ceremony in the Cotswolds.

Victoria shared a series of photos from the day on Instagram, writing alongside them: "I couldn’t be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents.

"We love you @evalongoria @kenpaves @marcanthony @davidgardner x kisses."

And prior to the celebrations, she wrote: "Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptized in front of our friends and family.

"So much to be grateful for x With love, VB x I love u @davidbeckham."

A source close to the couple told The Sun: "They have asked party-goers to dress in full-length and fabulous.

"They really enjoy family events like this and are very proud parents.

"They think Christmas is the perfect time for a christening party."Drinks will be flowing, chefs will serve amazing food and there will be spectacular fireworks."

