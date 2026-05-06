Victoria Beckham finally opens up about son Brooklyn’s shock swipe at ‘Brand Beckham’

6 May 2026, 17:23

The fashion designer has broken her silence on the Beckham family feud.
The fashion designer has broken her silence on the Beckham family feud. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Back in January, Brooklyn Beckham released a cutting statement which slammed his mum Victoria and dad David – now the fashion designer has broken her silence.

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Victoria Beckham has finally broken her silence on her son Brooklyn's explosive Instagram statement, four months on from the public fallout.

The former Spice Girl, 52, opened up about her eldest child's strongly-worded post, which slammed his famous parents and claimed that even in their private life, 'Brand Beckham always came first'.

Back in January, the 27-year-old launched into his family online, making a series of allegations towards his mum Victoria and dad David Beckham – none of which were good.

Ever since, he's distanced himself from his parents and siblings Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14, and is estranged from them all as he spends his time with his wife Nicola Peltz in the States.

The former Spice Girl said she and David were never 'pushy parents'.
The former Spice Girl said she and David were never 'pushy parents'. Picture: Getty

But following months of silence from the famous clan, his 'heartbroken' mother has now spoken up about their family dynamics, explaining how Brand Beckham's commercial empire works and how the children all fit into it.

Speaking on Emma Grede's podcast, Aspire, this week, the successful fashion designer let the entrepreneur in on how she and David have decided what 'remains personal' throughout the years and what is strictly business for the Beckhams.

Victoria explained: "When David and I first met, it was never our intention to start a brand. People talk about 'Brand Beckham' – that has happened so organically.

"When I first met David, he was a Brylcreem boy. David was Adidas and Brylcreem and Pepsi and I was in the Spice Girls and that’s where I learnt so much about how to build a brand and marketing.

"While he was doing Brylcreem and Adidas, the Spice Girls were doing Walker’s crisps, Pepsi, Chupa Chups lollies, deodorant.

"True story, my mother still has a Spice Girls pizza in her oven. That pizza’s been in the freezer for thirty odd years. So when people talk about 'Brand Beckham', that was never something that we even discussed."

Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn is now estranged from his family.
Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn is now estranged from his family. Picture: Getty

The mum-of-four said that she and the ex-England footballer prefer to focus on their own projects as individuals and have never pushed this idea of a family brand themselves.

She continued: "We don’t have any deals together. David does what David does, I do what I do. That’s the way it’s always been.

"We have very different interests. I think it was the outside world that really talked about 'Brand Beckham'. That’s never really how we saw it. We’re just doing what we do."

As for the iconic couple's four children, Victoria insisted that she and David have 'never been pushy' when it comes to their careers in the spotlight - a message that Brooklyn may not agree with, judging by his post.

She said: "Our children have had a very different upbringing to myself and David and I think the world is also a very different place now to what it was when they were younger.

"We’ve always tried to protect the children as much as we can, we’ve always been very close."

The fracture reportedly had something to do with Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz.
The fracture reportedly had something to do with Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz. Picture: Getty

Her comments about the Beckham clan and the way they all approach work come almost four months after Brooklyn accused both of his parents of 'putting business before family'.

Part of his savage statement read: "My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else.

"Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp."

They're yet to make any steps to reconcile as a family, despite many of the Beckhams reaching out to Brooklyn on social media.

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