Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle at wedding

Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel walked Meadow Walker down the aisle as she tied the knot with Louis Thornton-Allan.

The Fast and Furious star accompanied Meadow Walker as she married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in an intimate ceremony in the Dominican Republic.

22-year-old Meadow shared some sweet moments from her big day on Instagram, including a photo of Vin Diesel linking arms with her.

The actor can be seen wearing a light blue blazer and matching trousers, as well as some sunglasses.

Meadow also posted a video sharing highlights from the ceremony with the caption: "We're married!!!!"

Her husband quickly commented: "Yes we are !!!"

Paul Walker - who played Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise - died in a car crash in 2013 when he was 40.

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel starred in Fast and the Furious together. Picture: Alamy

Vin Diesel and Paul developed a close friendship after working together across all the films.

One fan wrote: "Love the fact Vin Diesel got to walk you down the aisle. Your dad would have been proud."

"It's only right that Vin gets to walk her down the aisle,” someone else said.

A third added: "Way to go Vin for showing just how a great friend you are to Paul and taking care of his little girl and just a awesome human being you are."

While a fourth wrote: “Vin walking you down was so heartwarming. Paul is shining down.”

Vin, 54, wasn't the only guest from the Fast & Furious films, as actress Jordana Brewster - who played Paul’s onscreen love interest - also shared photos from the day.

This comes after Vin revealed that the upcoming 10th instalment in the franchise will fulfil a promise he made to Paul.

He said: "Paul was always tickled by the fact that we were continuing. He was always so excited and so proud that his brother was thinking of these films before the studio, before anyone knew that there was another one coming and another one coming and that the stories had been worked out for him. He took great pride in that."