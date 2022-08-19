Vogue Williams calls out passenger who refused to swap seats on a plane for her kids

Vogue Williams has called out a plane passenger. Picture: Instagram

Vogue Williams opened up about an 'awful' passenger who refused to swap seats with her on a flight.

Vogue Williams has opened up about a horrible incident she had with a passenger on a plane recently.

Speaking on her podcast Spencer and Vogue - which you can listen to on Global Player here - the 36-year-old explained the man refused to swap seats so she could be closer to her family.

After accidentally booking the wrong seats on a flight home from Gibraltar, mum-of-three Vogue asked if her husband Spencer Matthews could swap with a man sat next to him.

Vogue opened up about a 'horrible' passenger on her flight. Picture: Instagram

She said the passenger initially refused to move, explaining: "I was sitting in an aisle of three and I had booked the wrong seat in the other aisle and that was my mistake.”

Spencer, 34, and their young daughter Gigi were sitting in the window seat and middle seat on the row next to Vogue, with another passenger sitting in the aisle.

"Spenny was like, 'would you mind doing window instead of aisle so we can be all together?' and he's like 'yes Spencer, I would mind.'

"We were just like, 'oh, okay dude, that's okay,' and so anyway when he realised he was being an absolute t***, he looked at me with a newborn baby and the two kids beside me, 'he was like okay, fine, fine I'll do it.'

Vogue Williams has opened up about flying with her children. Picture: Instagram

"Literally, the airhostess came down and I was like, 'have you got another aisle seat for this particular piece of s**** over here?' He was awful."

Made in Chelsea star Spencer - who shares Theodore, three, Gigi, two, and four-month-old Otto with Vogue - replied: "He was rubbish."

Vogue went on to admit it’s tough looking after children on a plane, adding: "I feel like when people have kids, it is a nightmare on flights. If you can in any way help them out, do."

This comes after Spencer recently admitted he tried to queue jump at an airport but ended up getting sent to the back.

After flying out to Barcelona for a wedding, he said there were about 300 people waiting to check in.

He admitted: "Tried to do my queue jump-y thing and go down like the queue with no-one in it because there was somebody manning the front of the queue, got rejected in front of a big crowd.”