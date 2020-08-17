Exclusive

Vogue Williams thrilled to be back at work... and announce new podcast with husband Spencer Matthews

Vogue and Spencer will be fronting a new podcast. Picture: Getty

Vogue Williams has defiantly hit back at mum shamers who criticised her for returning to work yesterday, just three weeks after giving birth.

Vogue Williams has shrugged off criticism for returning to work three weeks after giving birth, telling Heart, “I’ve always been a working mum.”

The Irish model, 34, who hosts Sunday mornings on Heart, gave birth to daughter Gigi Margaux at the end of last month.

And yesterday, after coming off air, she told Heart.co.uk that she was brushing off unkind comments from ‘mum shamers’ who questioned her decision to get back to business so quickly.

She said: “I’ve always been a working mum.

“I don’t work a 9-5 job and I’m lucky that I have the opportunity to ease myself back in to the swing of things.

“When I’m at work, my children are with their dad.”

Vogue was pictured leaving the Heart studios just days before giving birth to her second child. Picture: Getty

Vogue and husband Spencer Matthews, 32, are also parents to Theodore, nearly 2.

The couple have been married since 2018 after meeting while competing on the 2017 series of Channel 4 reality show The Jump.

Fans got to enjoy a glimpse in to their lively dynamic and home life on two series of an E4 reality show - and now they’re excited to be bringing their unique energy to a brand new podcast.

Vogue said: “We’re so excited to be hosting our own podcast.

Spencer and Vogue's podcast will be a lively recap of their week, and take on current events. Picture: Heart

“We’ll be talking about things that have happened to us that week and about life at home with our kids.”

Interjecting, Spencer added: “And it’s a chance for me to finally prove that I am much funnier than Vogue!”

‘Spencer & Vogue’ will be available from Tuesday 25th August - use the hashtag #spencerandvoguepod to get involved on socials.

