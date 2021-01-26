What does Wayne Lineker do for a job?

Wayne Lineker job: what does the Celebs Go Dating star do for work?

Celebs Go Dating has officially returned to our screens, and we couldn't be more excited to see what the latest batch of single celebs have in store.

In line with regulations brought in during the coronavirus pandemic, this season was filmed Big Brother-style in a huge Surrey mansion, with all the celebs and daters isolating together.

The famous faces looking for love this series are Chloe Ferry, Curtis Pritchard, Karim Zeroual, Kimberly Hart-Simpson, Sophie Hermann, Tom Zanetti, and Wayne Lineker, who all lived in the same dorm room for the entirety of the four weeks.

Wayne, 58, was seen flirting up a storm with one of the female daters in last night's episode, telling her: "There's only one girl I like in here babe."

Many viewers have been left wondering what Wayne does for work - here's your need-to-know.

What is Wayne Lineker's job?

Wayne owns a number of nightclubs and bars across Europe, perhaps the most famous of these being Ibiza's famous O Beach Ibiza, a hugely popular celeb hangout.

He previously opened up about Ocean Beach's success in an interview with The White Isle, saying: "It’s hard to pinpoint any specific reason it’s been such a success but the venue in my opinion is the main factor as its just so right.

"Between Tony, myself and my son Duane we have designed a unique place where you can do everything. Drink, chill, dance, bathe, sunbathe, chat as well as listening to great sounds and looking at eye candy all day long. It’s a wonderful place to socialise.

He also owns The Skinny Kitchen Ibiza, which also has a number of UK locations - including two in London.

Wayne began his nightlife empire in 1988, when he set up a chain of sports bars called Lineker's Bar. These can be found dotted across Europe.

