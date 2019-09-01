Wayne Rooney ‘stripped down to his pants’ at boozy Jacuzzi party

Coleen has already warned Wayne he's on his "last chance". Picture: Getty

What has he been up to now?

Coleen Rooney won’t be happy when she finds out her husband of 11 years, Wayne Rooney, who was seen last week boozing with three women at a Jacuzzi party until 5.30am, had stripped down to his boxers.

Coleen – who shares sons Kai, nine, Klay, six, Kit, three and 18-month-old Cass [pictured below] – has flown back to the UK to face the music.

Karra Granados, who was seen getting into a hotel lift with Rooney, said the ex-England player and four of his DC United teammates had all stripped to their pants during a raucous seven-hour night out.

Karra had a wild night out with Wayne Rooney. Picture: Instagram

Karra told The Sun: “It was a crazy night ­— Wayne partied so hard with the others. It was very intense.

"Everyone was going for it and Wayne was definitely letting his hair down, joining in with everybody. He was in very good spirits.

“I think Wayne just wanted to feel like a normal guy on a night out, not a famous person.”

After partying and meeting at Twelve West club, Karra and her friends, along with Wayne and some of his teammates headed in a limo to another club, Pierre’s Champagne Lounge.

Once in, Karra found herself as the only girl on Rooney’s table as waiters brought them drinks.

After about an hour, Karra, Rooney, two other women and his four teammates were invited back to a barman’s apartment, which had a shared swimming pool and a Jacuzzi — which the group ended up using in the early hours of the morning.

Karra, 27, said: “Wayne took off his jeans and was dipping his feet in the water. He joined in with everyone else. He had tight boxers on — they were blue and I think they were Calvin Klein."

She also details how Rooney and one of his teammates took her back to their hotel, Hyatt Regency, in the early hours of the morning after the Jacuzzi party ended — where the former Manchester United footballer fell asleep and she romped with his friend.

She said: “We went up in the lift together and all chatted for a bit. Then Wayne, who just seemed absolutely exhausted, went to sleep.”

Karra said she ended up kissing and cuddling the teammate.

She added: “I went to his bed and we kissed.

“I was really tired so later I called a cab and went home.”

Karra apparently said she was “devastated” when she found out that the player she kissed was married.

Wayne responded to The Sun, saying:

The Sun - Enough is enough pic.twitter.com/lCICTdwfwt — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 28, 2019

Wayne, was also pictured putting his arm around the waist of another brunette who was wearing black leather trousers, and was seen whispering in to her ear, but insisted the woman was “simply one of many who innocently asked for autographs”.