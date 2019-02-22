Wes Nelson breaks silence on Megan Barton Hanson's new 'romance' with England footballer

Wes and Megan at the NTAs before their split. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Megan Barton Hanson has been linked to footballer Dele Alli after they reportedly swapped numbers in a London nightclub

Wes Nelson has spoken out following rumours his ex Megan Barton Hanson, 26, is dating Dele Alli, revealing he's feeling 'chill' about the situation.

Speaking about the rumours, the former Love Island star, 20, who is currently starring in Dancing On Ice, told The Sun: "I'm chill. I'm doing my own thing."

Megan is said to be texting Spurs player Dele Alli. Picture: Getty

An insider added: "He checked in with pals that were there at Tape club on Saturday night and they reassured him that nothing substantial happened between Megan and Dele.

"Of course he wants to know when she starts dating another bloke but it's definitely not his style to get angry or jealous.

"He's concentrating on Dancing On Ice and training with Vanessa Bauer at the moment, that's his only priority."

This comes after reports that Dele had dumped his girlfriend of two-and-a-half years Ruby Mae and started texting Megan.

Megan reportedly met Dele in London nightclub Tape. Picture: Getty

A source told The Sun: “Dele told Ruby it wasn’t working. She’s devastated and fought to stay together but his mind is made up.

“It wasn’t long before he started enjoying his newfound single status — partying at Tape on Saturday night where he met Megan for the first time.”

Megan split from Wes after a tumultuous few weeks in which she accused his Dancing On Ice skating partner Vanessa Bauer of purposely breaking up with her boyfriend in order to stir up rumours of a romance with Wes.

Taking to her Instagram stories in January, Megan wrote: “Love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your first performance with my boyfriend.

Megan slammed Vanessa Bauer on her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

“You’ve never reached out to me once on invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL.”

She added: “Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe.”

