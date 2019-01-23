Love Island's Josh Denzel reveals how Wes Nelson REALLY reacted to THAT Megan Barton Hanson Instagram story

Josh opened up about the Megan and Wes drama on the NTAs red carpet. Picture: Heart

By Polly Foreman

Megan Barton Hanson previously blasted Wes Nelson's DOI partner Vanessa Bauer on Instagram

This year's Dancing On Ice has been hit by more drama than a Halloween episode of Hollyoaks, and we're only three episodes in.

We've had Gemma Collins getting blasted by Holly Willoughby for her 'diva' demands, Gemma Collins getting blasted again by judge Jason Gardiner for pretty much the same reason, and, of course, we've had the Wes Nelson - Megan Barton Hanson controversy.

ICYMI - Megan hit out at Wes' dancing partner Vanessa Bauer on Instagram last week, accusing her of purposely announcing her split from her boyfriend to stir up romance rumours between her and Wes.

Megan wrote: “Love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your first performance with my boyfriend.

“You’ve never reached out to me once on invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL.”

She added: “Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe.”

Megan Barton Hanson hit out at Vanessa Bauer on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Megan later said she 'wasn't going to backtrack' on her claims, but it was later revealed by Wes that they'd sorted out their differences over phone. Phew.

The pair had remained tight-lipped on how precisely the infamous story came about - was Wes involved? Did he even know what she was planning? Did he find out on social media like the rest of us?

Thankfully, Wes' Love Island co-star and friend Josh Denzel cleared up all confusion at last night's NTAs.

Josh and Wes appeared on the 2018 series of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk alongside co-star Jack Fowler on the red carpet, Josh said: " Listen, I understand it from both points of view. When you’re in a relationship and you’re in the public eye, it’s stressful. So Megan probably just thought in her head ‘argh’ it grows and grows and grows and you can’t even talk about it. Cos you think maybe I’m going a bit mad.

And revealing how precisely Wes reacted, Josh added: "I spoke to Wes, and they’re all good. He was like ‘pfft. It is what it is. I’m just trying to squash it.’ I think it was a misunderstanding. And I think from how quickly it all got sorted out."

