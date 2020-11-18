I'm A Celebrity 2020: What happened with Ruthie Henshall and Prince Edward?

Ruthie Henshall dated Prince Edward. Picture: PA Images/ITV

Did I’m A Celeb star Ruthie Henshall date Prince Edward? And what happened between them? Here’s what we know…

Ruthie Henshall joined the I’m A Celebrity line up along with Russell Watson a few days later than the rest of the stars.

And the stage actress and singer is set to make a big impression on the camp as she said: "Going in late, you suddenly feel much more on show, you’ve got to bringing something to the table.

"I think I’m a tough cookie, but I am a bit terrified."

As she settles into life at Gwrych Castle, Ruthie could also spill the beans on her relationship with a royal.

Ruthie Henshall has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: ITV

Did Ruthie Henshall date Prince Edward?

West End actress Ruthie did used to date the Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward.

The 53-year-old made the admission back in 2008, saying she was ‘smuggled’ into Buckingham Palace as their relationship was a secret.

Speaking about the romance, she said, “It always make me laugh, I'd sort of say 'I'm going to my boyfriend's tonight'. Nobody knew who he was.

“It was very exciting, but I genuinely fell in love with him."

The pair split when Ruthie chose her career over being part of the Royal Family.

“I think I had hopes that we could walk on in our relationship but really and truthfully I think I was very aware that I wouldn't be able to do what I do for a living if I'd have stayed with him,” she said.

"If you think about it I would be in the theatre (doing) eight shows a week, they'd have to check out the theatre every night, check everyone's bags, it would be just impossible, and there was nothing - at that stage - that was more important than what I did."

The pair are still good friends, and Ruthie attended his wedding to Sophie Wessex.

Ruthie also opened up about being pranked by Edward and his brother, Prince Charles.

“They told me there were ghosts in this particular place and when I went the toilet with a candle - as there was no electricity - they waited me to come out and then jumped out on me,” she revealed, adding: "I screamed the place down! They were hilarious."

