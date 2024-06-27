Where does Celine Dion live? Inside her luxurious Las Vegas home

After her diagnosis Celine Dion downsized to a home in Las Vegas. Picture: Getty/Amazon Prime Video

By Tiasha Debray

Celine Dion may have had to downsize for her health, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t still living in luxury. She currently resides in a house in Henderson, Las Vegas and here’s what we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celine Dion’s recent documentary I Am: Celine Dion has sent shockwaves through fans and viewers alike as it depicts the very real experience of the superstar living with Stiff Person Syndrome, no more so than when she decided to include the raw footage of herself going through a seizure in the documentary.

Due to health reasons, the iconic singer has had to downsize from her $30 million (£23.7 million) mansion in Florida, with its own waterpark, to her current home where she’s been residing with her three sons and secluding herself in an attempt to improve her health.

Whilst Celine’s kept her humble home private up until now, I Am: Celine Dion is mostly filmed within the home itself and fans have been able to get an inside look at the beautiful home.

So where does Celine Dion live? Here’s everything we know about her home.

Celine Dion's documentary dropped on Prime Video on the 25th of June 2024. Picture: Getty

Where does Celine Dion live?

Celine Dion now lives in a smaller, more accessible, manageable home in Henderson, Las Vegas.

But don’t think for a minute she isn’t still living in the luxury she deserves; the musician’s home has three bedrooms, a 2000 square foot guest house, a pool, an outdoor gym, a basketball court and a semi-private golf course.

The 8,100 square feet property was purchased in 2003 reportedly for $1.5 million (£1.19 million) and is now, after some renovations, estimated to be worth $4.5 million (£3.5 million).

Fans got to see snippets inside Celine Dion's home in her documentary I Am Celine. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

House entrance: Hall and Foyer

Celine Dion's entrance hallway. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

It seems that upon entering Celine's humble mansion, guests are immediately treated to the luxurious view of artwork hung in gilded golden frames, a spacious foyer as well as a casual piano in the corner of the room.

But what else would you expect from the vocal queen herself?

Celine Dion's entrance hallway is stunning. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Formal Entertainment Room

Celine's foyer continues throughout the house and eventually turns into what seems to be a more formal entertaining room.

It looks like she's continued a gold, black and white theme throughout her home that gives off old-school glamour art deco vibes.

The decor is the perfect balance of luxury whilst also being completely utilitarian, which we supposed it would have to be when living with three young boys.

Celine Dion's formal living room. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Living Room

In another part of the house, Celine has set up a more informal, casual and comfortable living room that overlooks their beautiful backyard and pool.

This living room has a beautiful set of comfy couches and is where a lot of Celine's medical needs are sorted out.

The floor-to-ceiling windows allow for a lot of natural light and we imagine this room is where Celine can relax and focus on her health.

Celine Dion's informal living room. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

TV Room

The TV room is smaller than the other rooms in the house but also faces the back yard.

In the documentary, Celine shares a lovely afternoon playing with her boys and, before relaxing, as she watches them play their video games.

At first glance it looks like Celine has managed to acquire a number of wrestling championship belts, however, upon closer inspection fans have determined they're laying quite flat on the window and could be decals.

Celine Dion's TV room. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Kitchen

The documentary isn't the first glimpse we've had of Celine's kitchen. During the global pandemic, the singer filmed a PSA video about staying at home from her breakfast counter.

From those videos, we can see that Celine is partial to a minimalist white and steel combination in her kitchen.

Celine Dion's kitchen. Picture: Instagram: @celinedion

Celine Dion's kitchen. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

In the documentary, you can see the whiteness of the kitchen contrast with the dark colouring of the rest of the house.

And it's impossible not to notice just how immaculate Celine keeps her household.

Games Room

Celine Dion's son's games room. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Celine lives with her three boys and from the looks of things, they have not gone without.

In one scene of the documentary, Celine is speaking to her son in what appears to be the children's games room.

There are all sorts of toys, gadgets and software scattered around the room, most notably the five lightsabers mounted on the wall as well as the gaming suite and chair her son is sitting at.

Also known as a cockpit gaming chair, that sort of equipment can retail any up to £10,000 a chair.

Celine Dion's son's state of the art computer system. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Pool

Celine's created an incredibly ambient atmosphere in her backyard, with views overlooking hills on the skyline and the gentle trickling of water over her infinity-edged pool.

The pool is surrounded by a number of reclining deck chairs, and grass and there's a piece of sculptural art installed on the other side of it.

In fact, artwork seems to be something very important to Celine as there appear to be works of art throughout the entire home.

Celine Dion's pool. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Celine Dion's backyard view. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Outdoor Gym and Basketball Court

The other half of Celine's outdoor space comprises a basketball court as well as a boxing ring that acts as an outdoor gym.

Celine Dion's outdoor gym. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Celine Dion's backyard basketball court. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Dog Bed

We decided to add in Celine's adorable dog and his home within her home, Bear. Tragically, Bear passed away between the documentary being filmed and it's release in June 2024.

However it looked like he spent his last days incredibly comfortably.