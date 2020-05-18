Who is White Lines actor Tom Rhys Harries who plays Axel Collins and what else has he been in?

Tom Rhys Harries plays Axel Collins in Netflix series White Lines
Tom Rhys Harries plays Axel Collins in Netflix series White Lines. Picture: Getty/Netflix
Your need-to-know on Tom Rhys Harries, who plays Axel Collins in Netflix murder mystery White Lines.

If you managed to get through the weekend without binging every episode of new Netflix drama White Lines in one sitting, it's about to become your new obsession.

The 10-part murder mystery only dropped on the streaming service on Friday, but it's already been dubbed the biggest show of the summer.

Read more: Where was Netflix murder mystery White Lines filmed?

It tells the story of Zoe Collins, who travels from Manchester to Ibiza to find out what happened to her brother, Axel, a DJ who was murdered on the island in the nineties.

Here's your need-to-know on Tom Rhys Harries, who plays Axel in the show.

Read more: How to watch Netflix with friends using the new Netflix party feature

Who is Tom Rhys Harries? What's his age and background?

Tom, 27, is an actor from Wales.

He has previously appeared in TV shows Unforgotten, 15 Days and Britannia, as well as films like The Gentleman and Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire.

Tom plays Axel in Netflix's White Lines
Tom plays Axel in Netflix's White Lines. Picture: Netflix

What has Tom said about White Lines?

Opening up about his White Lines character, Tom told the Evening Standard: "He’s a real juxtaposition of a character. He has drive and ambition to be a superstar, but he’s also a really damaged human being. I read him as the human embodiment of an ecstasy pill."

He also spoke about going out partying with the cast while filming, adding: "I’m not very disciplined. I’d go for one drink and then it’ll cut to 6am and I’m left wondering what’s happened. The extras on set would party with abandon, and then all go out after shooting.

"[The cast] would find themselves heading to the clubs at 2am after dinner at midnight. Let’s just say the summer of filming was hazy."

Is Tom Rhys Harries on Instagram?

You can follow Tom on Instagram @tomrhysharries.

Is there a trailer for White Lines?

You can watch the trailer below:

**Warning: contains sex and drug references**

How can I watch White Lines on Netflix?

White Lines is available to stream now on Netflix.

Will there be a season 2 of Netflix drama series Hollywood?

