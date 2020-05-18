Who is White Lines actor Laura Haddock who plays Zoe Collins and was she in The Inbetweeners?

Your need-to-know on White Lines actor Laura Haddock. Picture: Netflix/Instagram/Channel 4

White Lines is the latest Netflix drama to take the world by storm - here's your need-to-know on the actor who plays main character Zoe Collins.

If you haven't already binged every episode already, White Lines is about to become your new Netflix obsession.

The murder mystery drama dropped on the streaming service on Friday, and it's getting rave reviews from fans and critics.

It tells the story of a woman named Zoe Collins, who goes to Ibiza in search of answers about what happened to her brother, Axel, who was murdered on the island 20 years previously.

The cast features a number of familiar faces - here's your need-to-know on Laura Haddock, who plays Zoe.

Laura plays Zoe Collins in White Lines. Picture: Netflix

Who is Laura Haddock? What's her age and background?

Laura, 34, is an actress from Hertfordshire. As well as White Lines, she has appeared in a number of films such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Transformers: The Last Knight.

Was Laura Haddock in The Inbetweeners Movie?

Many will recognise Laura from The Inbetweeners Movie, in which she played Will McKenzie's love interest Alison.

Is Laura Haddock married and does she have children?

Laura was previously married to actor Sam Claflin. Picture: PA

Laura was previously married to fellow actor Sam Claflin, and the pair share son - Pip, born in 2015 - and daughter Margot, born in 2018 - together.

Sam and Laura were married in 2013, but they announced their legal separation in August 2019.

Is Laura Haddock on Instagram?

She is! You can follow Laura on Instagram @laurajhaddock.

What is White Lines about?

White Lines is told in two separate time periods - the nineties and the present day - and tells the story of Zoe's attempt to find out what happened to her brother, Axel, who was murdered in Ibiza 20 years previously.

The official Netflix plot synopsis reads: "When the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered 20 years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza, his sister, Zoe Walker, returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened.

Is there a White Lines trailer?

You can watch the trailer for White Lines below:

Warning: contains sex and drug references

How can I watch White Lines on Netflix?

White Lines is available to stream now.

