Who is Billie Faiers and when will she marry fiancé Greg Shepherd

Billie and Greg are set to marry. Picture: Instagram / BillieFaiersOfficial

Billie celebrated her engagement with an A-list hen do getaway - but is keeping fans guessing on the date of her nupitals.

Billie Faiers and fiancé Greg Shepherd have kept fans guessing on the date of their upcoming wedding.

Here's all we know about the mystery marriage...

When did Billie and Greg get engaged?

The loved-up couple got engaged in 2014 while on a romantic break in the Maldives.

Greg had the five-carat diamond ring specially made with two smaller diamonds either side of a platinum band.

Billie, 28, told OK! Mag about the proposal: "He said 'I love you, I want to spend the rest of my life with you and I know our baby will be just as beautiful as you are. Will you marry me?' Then he started crying.

"It took a while for it all to sink in and then ten minutes later I got a bit tearful too."

When she quit Towie in 2016, Billie revealed on This Morning that she made her decision because she needed to star planning the wedding.

When will Billie and Greg tie the knot?

Despite jetting off to Ibiza to celebrate her hen do in August 2018, it seems like the big day won't actually be until next year.

In a recent interview, Greg suggested that they're yet to set a date for the wedding.

The pair have hinted that they would like to tie the knot at the luxurious Maldives spot where they got engaged.

Who has Billie picked to be her bridesmaids?

Billie has picked sister Sam to be her Maid of Honour, opting not to have a larger group of bridesmaids.

It comes after reports circulated that former Towie star Ferne McCann was disappointed not to make the cut.

Billie explained: "There was a story that my friend Ferne was upset that she won't be one of my bridesmaids, but I've got a really good group of friends and I could never pick just one or two of them - never choose between your friends."