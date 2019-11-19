Who is Jane McDonald, what is the former Loose Woman presenter famous for and what songs does she sing?

19 November 2019, 17:06 | Updated: 19 November 2019, 17:19

She has been touring and is set to tour again next year
She has been touring and is set to tour again next year. Picture: Getty

All you need to know about the star.

Who is Jane McDonald and old is she?

Jane Ann McDonald is an English singer, actress, media personality and broadcaster, who came to the public's attention in 1998 when she appearance on the BBC show The Cruise.

Known for her broad Yorkshire accent (she was born in Wakefield, West Yorkshire), she has co-presented a number of daytime shows, including Loose Women between 2004 and 2014.

She was born on 4 April, 1963 and is 56 years old.

What is the former Loose Woman famous for?

Mainly known for her 10 year presenting stint on Loose Women, she permanently left five years ago to focus on her music career. She toured earlier this year and is due to tour the UK again in 2020.

What songs does she sing?

Last year she released her Cruising With... album which debuted at Number Six in the Official Albums Charts and delivers the cruise ship singer’s highest charting album in 18 years. Songs include The Winner Takes It All by ABBA, Wham!'s Club Tropicana and Tina Turner classic Proud Mary.

