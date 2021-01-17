Who is Lady Leshurr, what's her real name, and is she on Instagram?

Your need-to-know on Dancing On Ice star Lady Leshurr. Picture: ITV/PA

Lady Leshurr is one of the contestants on this year's Dancing On Ice. Find out her age, Instagram name, and songs.

Dancing on Ice 2021 is finally back on our screens, with the first episode of the new series arriving on ITV on Sunday 17 January.

The first episode will see a number of new celebrities donning their skates - including Myleene Klass, Denise Van Outen, Rebekah Vardy and Lady Leshurr.

Lady Leshurr is a Mobo-winning rapper from Birmingham, and is partnered with pro Brendyn Hatfield on Dancing On Ice.

Here's your need-to-know.

Lady Leshurr is a rapper from Birmingham. Picture: PA

Who is Lady Leshurr and how old is she?

Lady Leshurr, 32, is a rapper from Birmingham.

She was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2020 Birthday Honours for her services to music and charity, and also won the MOBO for Best Female Act in 2016.

She confirmed that she will be taking part on Dancing On Ice last month, saying: "I’ve always wanted to skate, and what’s better than forcing myself into something I can’t get out of now!"

And posting the news to Instagram, she added: "Guess Who’s Skating Around The Truth & Managed To Get On Dancing On Ice? 😂 Who Am I Kidding. I Can’t Skate To Save My Life 🤦🏾‍♀️ So This Will Be Interesting".

What songs does Lady Leshurr have?

Her most famous songs include Brush Your Teeth, Queen’s Speech, and Where Are You Now?.

What is Lady Leshurr's real name?

Her real name is Melesha Katrina O’Garro.

Is Lady Leshurr on Instagram?

She is! You can join her 495,000 followers here.

Who else is on Dancing On Ice this year?

Lady Leshurr, Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Outen, Rebekah Vardy, Jason Donovan and Rufus Hound will all compete in the first episode on January 17.

Myleene Klass, Faye Brooks, Sonny Jay , Colin Jackson CBE, and Billie Shepherd will skate in week two.

When is Dancing On Ice on ITV?

Dancing On Ice kicks off at 6pm on January 17 on ITV.