Who is Dancing On Ice replacement Matt Richardson? Age, career and girlfriend revealed

Matt Richardson has joined the Dancing on Ice line up. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Why has Matt Richardson replaced Rufus Hound and what do we know about him?

Dancing On Ice has already seen a load of drama this year, with TWO celebrities being forced to pull out.

And after Rufus Hound was forced to quarantine, now Matt Richardson has stepped in to take his place and has been paired with Vicky Ogden.

But what do we know about Matt Richardson and what TV shows has he been on?

How old is Matt Richardson?

Matt Richardson was born 28 May 1991 in Oxfordshire and started his career in comedy from a young age.

Matt Richardson has replaced Rufus Hound on Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

He began doing stand-up in November 2009 at the age of just 18 and made it to the finals of So You Think You're Funny and the Chortle Student Comedian of the Year in 2010.

Matt also debuted one of his shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017 before going on a UK Tour in Autumn 2017.

Why is Matt Richardson famous?

TV fans might recognise Matt Richardson from appearing on many TV shows as a presenter and comedian.

He co-presented the ITV2 spin-off show The Xtra Factor with the late Caroline Flack back in 2013.

In 2014, Matt worked with Caroline again when he joined her show Viral Tap as a regular panelist.

The star was also a regular on Channel 5's Big Brother spin-off show Big Brother's Bit on the Side and also fronted spin-off show Celebrity Haunted Hotel: Do Not Disturb.

Does Matt Richardson have a girlfriend?

Yes, Matt Richardson is currently dating model Sam Rollinson after the pair got together back in 2015.

Matt and Sam moved in together in 2017, with Matt previously saying: "Sam is mega-famous, but I’m not in that world so it’s just dead normal really.

"She’s amazing. She’s the best human being I’ve ever met. She’s super-northern and down to earth."

The couple often share photos together on Instagram, as well as snaps of their adorable cats.

Why did Matt Richardson replace Rufus Hound on Dancing on Ice?

Rufus Hound was forced to sit out of the third week of Dancing on Ice after he was in contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.

However, on Wednesday 3 February, the comedian confirmed he has now tested positive so had to leave the show.

In a video shared on his YouTube account, Rufus said: "Unfortunately, the rules on Dancing on Ice are completely cut and dry, very strict, because they need to keep everybody on that production as safe as possible," he said.

"So it seemed like when I was just quarantining, there might be a window of opportunity for me to be able to get back to the show, a window that I now know doesn't exist."

