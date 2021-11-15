Why did Adele get divorced from husband Simon Konecki?

15 November 2021, 14:56

Adele One Night Only: Adele spoke candidly about her divorce in her new interview with Oprah - here's what she said.

Adele has offered a rare insight into her personal life and relationships in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The singer, 33, spoke candidly with the talk show host in an interview titled Adele One Night Only, which aired in the US over the weekend.

As part of the interview, Adele spoke about her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki. Here's what she said...

Why did Adele get a divorce?

Adele split up with Simon when she was 30, and he now lives across the road from her. They share custody of their son, Angelo.

Speaking about the divorce, she previously told Vogue: "It just wasn’t right for me any more.

"I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. I wasn’t miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first. But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that."

Adele and Simon got divorced when she was 30
Adele and Simon got divorced when she was 30. Picture: Getty

She said that she wrote her new album to explain to her son why the divorce happened.

Adele added: "I wanted to explain to him through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness.

"It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal."

What did Adele say about her divorce in the Oprah interview?

Adele opened up about her divorce to Oprah, saying she felt 'disappointed' for herself and Angelo.

Oprah read her the lyrics from her song Hold On, which state: “I’m such a mess / The harder that I try I regress / I am my own worst enemy / Right now, I truly hate being me."

The host then asked her: "What was going on there?"

Adele spoke candidly about her divorce to Oprah
Adele spoke candidly about her divorce to Oprah. Picture: Courtesy Of Fullwell/Onward/Harpo/CBS

To this, Adele replied: "My friends always would say ‘hold on’ when I would feel like the lyrics in the verse. But it was just exhausting trying to keep going with it.

"It’s a process: the process of a divorce, the process of being a single parent, the process of not seeing your child every single day wasn’t really a plan that I had when I became a mum.

"The process of arriving for yourself every single day, turning up for yourself every single day. And still running a home, running a business so many people know what I’m talking about and I feel like that as well, I juggled those things as well. And I felt like not doing it any more.“It made my feet hurt, walking through all that concrete."

