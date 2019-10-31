Zac Efron sends fans wild as they're convinced he flashed 'bugle' in topless sauna pic

Zac Efron fans think he flashed his manhood in this new photo. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

Zac Efron returned to social media with a very steamy photo after three months away.

Fans of actor Zac Efron have gone wild after he shared a topless snap that appeared to show more than he bargained for.

In the photo, the 32-year-old can be seen smouldering in a sauna after a gym session with his rippling abs on full display.

However, the drawstring on Zac’s shorts was mistaken for something slightly ruder as fans were convinced they could see his ‘bulge’.

Followers soon flocked to comment, with many pointing out they had to zoom in to check they weren’t seeing things.

One asked: "What's coming out of his pants?"

“Omg, that black string on your shorts could second for something else,” said another, while a third commented: “um okay so do you see what I see?”

A fourth joked: "Had to zoom in for a sec…,”, while a fifth added: "I had to do a quick little double take and zoomed in on this picture!👀🤷‍♀️🤣😂”

This comes after former High School Musical star Zac was rumoured to have enjoyed a ‘fling’ with Spice Girls singer Mel B.

The duo are said to have met through a super-exclusive celebrity dating app where they swapped flirty messages.

A source said last month: “He ended up driving over to her pad. They hit it off and spent a few enjoyable hours together.

“It wasn’t exactly a meeting of minds. Neither saw it as long-term, but there was chemistry there. Mel thought Zac had an amazing bod.”

And Scary Spice later opened up on the speculation when questioned by Piers Morgan on his ‘Life Stories’ back in May.

While discussing which famous men she’d slept with, the 43-year-old confirmed that she did have a fling with Peter Andre.

But when Piers asked Mel if she had ever hooked up with Extremely Wicked actor Zac, she sighed and shrugged her shoulders.

He then prodded: “No denial?!” to which Mel responded: “no comment!”