Zara McDermott appears to confirm Olly Murs romance rumours

The Love Island star breaks her silence on reports she's dating the pop singer and says “he thinks I’ve got the X Factor”

Zara McDermott has broken her silence on rumours she’s dating Olly Murs after she was quizzed about the supposed romance on social media – hinting that she IS in fact seeing the pop singer.

The Love Island star, who recently split from co-star Adam Collard, broke into a fit of giggles when asked about her alleged relationship with the Dear Darlin’ hitmaker and said: “He thinks I’ve got the X Factor”.

The 21-year-old was put on the spot by BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire as she filmed the snippet for her Instagram Stories, asking Zara: “Are you dating Olly Murs?”

Zara McDermott was quizzed about her romance with Olly on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Victoria Derbyshire

She initially refused to answer but started laughing when one of her friends said: “Did he slide into your DMs?”

A red-faced Zara shouted: “No comment,” which led Victoria to probe further.

“From your reaction and the very fact that you said no comment I think that’s confirmation…”

Although the reality star refused to confirm the rumours, the BBC presenter continued her line of questioning.

“It would be nice if you were,” added Victoria, to which Zara replied: “He's a lovely guy.”

Friend and Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan then chimed in saying, “Do you think he's got the X Factor?”

And Zara couldn't help but quip back, “He thinks I've got the X Factor!”

The video follows reports the Wrapped Up singer is head over heels for the reality star after the two met in an Essex nightclub last month.

A source told The Sun: “Olly is smitten with Zara and it’s not hard to see why.

"He tried to make out they’re just mates but there’s real chemistry between them.

"Now their romance is blossoming into a relationship. He treats her like a princess and is very complimentary about her."