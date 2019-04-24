Zara McDermott appears to confirm Olly Murs romance rumours

24 April 2019, 10:01

SHEIN's 10th Anniversary
SHEIN's 10th Anniversary. Picture: Getty

The Love Island star breaks her silence on reports she's dating the pop singer and says “he thinks I’ve got the X Factor”

Zara McDermott has broken her silence on rumours she’s dating Olly Murs after she was quizzed about the supposed romance on social media – hinting that she IS in fact seeing the pop singer.

The Love Island star, who recently split from co-star Adam Collard, broke into a fit of giggles when asked about her alleged relationship with the Dear Darlin’ hitmaker and said: “He thinks I’ve got the X Factor”.

The 21-year-old was put on the spot by BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire as she filmed the snippet for her Instagram Stories, asking Zara: “Are you dating Olly Murs?”

Zara McDermott was quizzed about her romance with Olly on Instagram
Zara McDermott was quizzed about her romance with Olly on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Victoria Derbyshire

She initially refused to answer but started laughing when one of her friends said: “Did he slide into your DMs?”

A red-faced Zara shouted: “No comment,” which led Victoria to probe further.

“From your reaction and the very fact that you said no comment I think that’s confirmation…”

Although the reality star refused to confirm the rumours, the BBC presenter continued her line of questioning.

“It would be nice if you were,” added Victoria, to which Zara replied: “He's a lovely guy.”

Friend and Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan then chimed in saying, “Do you think he's got the X Factor?”

And Zara couldn't help but quip back, “He thinks I've got the X Factor!”

The video follows reports the Wrapped Up singer is head over heels for the reality star after the two met in an Essex nightclub last month.

A source told The Sun: “Olly is smitten with Zara and it’s not hard to see why.

"He tried to make out they’re just mates but there’s real chemistry between them.

"Now their romance is blossoming into a relationship. He treats her like a princess and is very complimentary about her."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged

Is Chris Pratt dating Katherine Schwarzenegger and when did the Avengers: Endgame star split from wife Anna Faris?
Peter Kay was recently spotted out in public for the first time in a year

Where has Peter Kay been, why did he cancel his tour and how is the Car Share comedian doing?
Pink pictured with husband Carey Hart and their two children

Pink reveals why she won't post pictures of her children on social media anymore
Peter Kay has been posing for pictures with fans on a tram in Blackpool

Peter Kay spotted for the first time in A YEAR as he poses with fans in Blackpool
A number of social media posts and scandals have led people to believe that the couple have split

Dan Osborne shares emotional Instagram post following Jacqueline Jossa's cryptic rant

Trending on Heart

Jacobite steam train

Simply spellbinding! The Scottish Highlands is the place to be if you're a movie buff

Travel

Take That Dress revealed the different names they nearly ended up with

Take That were nearly called something very different before finding fame

Music

The bride took being frugal to another level

Woman's rage as neighbour sneaks into her garden and steals rare flowers for her wedding

Lifestyle

WhatsApp asset

New WhatsApp update could block you from taking screen grabs of chats

Lifestyle

Magic Mike has reportedly failed to show up to a string of birthday parties

Kids' entertainer accused of 'stealing children's happiness' over string of birthday no-shows

Lifestyle

Peter Barlow turns to alcohol this week in the wake of his ex-wife Carla's disappearance

Coronation Street's Peter Barlow hits the bottle as he suffers devastating relapse

TV & Movies