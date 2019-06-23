Love Island's Zara McDermott brands Sam Thompson her 'favourite person' as romance hots up

Made In Chelsea's Sam Thompson and Love Island's Zara McDermott confirm their relationship on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The reality stars go public with their relationship as Made In Chelsea's Sam shares a loved-up snap with his fans on Instagram

Love Island's Zara McDermott has branded love interest Sam Thompson her "favourite person" as the two go official with their romance on social media.

The former Islander and the Made In Chelsea star were rumoured to be dating earlier this year when they were pictured holding hands in London.

And now it seems as though things have progressed between the duo as Sam shared a sweet photo of the couple cosying up during a date on Saturday.

The 22-year-old beauty, who split with Love Island co-star Adam Collard eight months after they coupled up on the show, was snapped planting a kiss on the 26-year-old's cheek as the two soaked up the sunshine in a pub garden.

Going public with his feelings for the former government adviser, Sam captioned the picture: "I can think of worse Saturdays," to which Zara replied: "My favourite person."

The affectionate snap quashed rumours the former Islander was dating singer Olly Murs after the two met on a night out in Essex in March.

Following the speculation, she told The Sun: “He’s a lot older than me. I feel really annoyed now because it’s awkward.

"Everyone thinks I’m dating bloody Olly Murs.

"I sing and play the piano and he invited me to watch The Voice to see how it works as I want to get into all of that. He was lovely to me and that’s all I can say."

It also proved that Sam's ex-girlfriend Sophie 'Habbs' Habboo was well and truly out of the picture after their relationship fizzled out on-screen last year.

After the public split, Habbs told new! magazine: "His best was that he doted on my hand and foot, but his worst was maybe that he doted on me too much. Some girls like that, I don't. For me, I don't like someone who's needy. Independence is key."

She added: "[I would] Absolutely not [go back out with him]. He treated me well, he was lovely to me and he was a great boyfriend. I couldn't fault him in any way but he wasn't right for me unfortunately."

Insiders say things have been hotting up between the reality stars following a string of sweet dates, with the former MIC star's rep even confirming their courtship.

Eagle-eyed followers first spotted love brewing between the couple when Zara began commenting on Sam's shirtless selfies.

He returned the admiration with a slew of complimentary comments, which led fans to believe the two had eyes for each other.

Unlucky-in-love Sam previously admitted to Heart that his relationship history was the reason he quit the show.

He explained: "Getting dumped all the time was chipping away at my confidence."

Fingers crossed things work out for these two!